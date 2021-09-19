Burlington man allegedly drove into construction truck and barrels in drunk driving Interstate crash

RACINE — A Burlington man allegedly drove into a construction truck and barrels on the Interstate and was charged with his third OWI.

Isaiah J. Brenner, 23, of the 300 block of Indian Bend, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 12, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was advised of a hit and run accident that occurred on I-94/41. A car struck construction barrels and a construction worker's truck before continuing on the freeway.

The car was found traveling westbound on Highway 11 and a stop was conducted. The driver, identified as Brenner, was ordered out of the car and a the deputy learned that he had a revoked driver's license due to two previous OWI convictions. A search of the car found a bottle of beer and an open bottle of vodka. Brenner was given a preliminary breath test, which yielded a result of 0.148.

Brenner has an initial appearance set for Oct. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

