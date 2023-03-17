BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of creating a Facebook account to post nude photos of an ex-girlfriend.

Kyle J. Johnson, 28, of the 29800 block of Meadow Drive was charged with felony counts of capture an intimate representation without consent and exhibit an intimate representation without consent.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 28, officers responded to a complaint regarding the posting of nude photos on a Facebook profile.

Officers spoke to a woman who reportedly said that Johnson became upset with her and created a profile named “Rita Dominguez” to post the photos.

The woman reportedly said that the photos were taken during a night she spent drinking with Johnson and that she believed he recorded her without her permission.

According to the complaint, the woman said that after she broke up with Johnson, her roommate noticed a nude photo of her on the “Rita Dominguez” profile.

Officers obtained a search warrant to get the IP address associated with the account and reportedly traced it to Johnson’s home.

Johnson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

