Officers obtained a search warrant to get the IP address associated with the account and reportedly traced it to Johnson’s home.
Johnson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 15, 2023
Today's mugshots: March 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tanya Jo Rentschler
Tanya Jo Rentschler, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic drugs.
Ze Harah Adrian
Ze Harah Adrian, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sara R. Domogalla
Sara R. Domogalla, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct.
Kyle J. Johnson
Kyle J. Johnson, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, capture an intimate representation without consent, exhibit an intimate representation without consent.
Shawn E. Londre
Shawn E. Londre, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Katie Lynn Nuszbaum
Katie Lynn Nuszbaum, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry J. Visor
Terry J. Visor, 2600 block of Dwight Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.