BURLINGTON — A 41-year-old Burlington man has been charged with 39 misdemeanors following an alleged harassment incident that occurred on Independence Day.
Todd Rintelman, of the 200 block of Origen Street, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and 38 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping on Monday.
According to a criminal complaint:
Rintelman allegedly was intoxicated and loudly insulted multiple women on the evening of July 4, making them fear for their safety.
He was arrested for disorderly conduct just after 9 p.m. and taken to the Burlington Police Department. One of the women requested to have a “72 hour no contact prohibition enforced.”
After being booked, police reported that Rintelman was conditionally released a little more than an hour after the initial arrest and he was ordered not to make contact with the woman.
At 10:20 p.m., less than 10 minutes after Rintelman was released, he allegedly had already called the woman five times and texted her twice.
He allegedly spent much of the night and the next day trying to contact her, calling her a total of 29 times between 10:13 p.m. on July 4 and 10:21 a.m. on July 5, in addition to nine texts.
After an initial appearance in court on Monday, Rintelman was ordered not to possess or consume any alcohol and undergo random alcohol testing, and to not contact the woman or her family. According to online court records, Rintelman has been allowed weekend and night releases from the Racine County Jail.
A status conference at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., has been scheduled for Sept. 9.
Today's mugshots: July 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dwaine A. Belcher
Dwaine A. Belcher, 1300 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, felony intimidation of a witness, felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Neil Biondich Jr.
Jeffery Neil Biondich Jr., Franklin, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000).
Marshaun L. Emery
Marshaun L. Emery, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward L. Esposito
Edward L. Esposito, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property.
Nancy J. Hozeska
Nancy J. Hozeska, 500 block of Storle Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, felony bail jumping.
Maurice McCurty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice McCurty, 500 block of 11th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marcus D. Minor
Marcus D. Minor, 5200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Nicole Jean Schroeder
Nicole Jean Schroeder, 6200 block of Larchmont Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, felony bail jumping.
Vincent Tyrone Cannon
Vincent Tyrone Cannon, 5300 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas Cobbs
Thomas Cobbs, 3500 block of Meachem Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Johnathan W. Klass
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Keith Walter Laur
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keith Walter Laur, Fox Point, disorderly conduct.
Matthew J. Madsen
Matthew J. Madsen, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Daniel S. Perez
Daniel S. Perez, 2900 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Douglass H. Potter
Douglass H. Potter, 8800 block of Maple Drive, Caledonia, disorderly conduct.
Todd E. Rintelman
Todd E. Rintelman, 200 block of Origen Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Francisco Silva Valencia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Francisco Silva Valencia, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Shannon L. Turner
Shannon L. Turner, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Philip A. Waldbauer
Philip A. Waldbauer, 500 block of N. Pine Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Hassan A. Whitfield
Hassan A. Whitfield, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
