BURLINGTON — A 41-year-old Burlington man has been charged with 39 misdemeanors following an alleged harassment incident that occurred on Independence Day.

Todd Rintelman, of the 200 block of Origen Street, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and 38 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint:

Rintelman allegedly was intoxicated and loudly insulted multiple women on the evening of July 4, making them fear for their safety.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct just after 9 p.m. and taken to the Burlington Police Department. One of the women requested to have a “72 hour no contact prohibition enforced.”

After being booked, police reported that Rintelman was conditionally released a little more than an hour after the initial arrest and he was ordered not to make contact with the woman.

At 10:20 p.m., less than 10 minutes after Rintelman was released, he allegedly had already called the woman five times and texted her twice.

He allegedly spent much of the night and the next day trying to contact her, calling her a total of 29 times between 10:13 p.m. on July 4 and 10:21 a.m. on July 5, in addition to nine texts.

After an initial appearance in court on Monday, Rintelman was ordered not to possess or consume any alcohol and undergo random alcohol testing, and to not contact the woman or her family. According to online court records, Rintelman has been allowed weekend and night releases from the Racine County Jail.

A status conference at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., has been scheduled for Sept. 9.

