Burlington man allegedly broke a window, threatened a cop, broke officer's Apple Watch

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly broke a victim's window, threatened a cop and broke the officer's Apple Watch.

Ryan K. Mitchell, 32, of the 100 block of Bridge Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:09 p.m. on March 23, an officer was sent to the 100 block of Bridge Street for a broken window caused by Mitchell.

Upon arrival, the officer approached Mitchell who said "me and her, we been arguing a little bit, but I didn't put my hands on her." The officer could smell an overwhelming odor of intoxicants from his breath. Officers then spoke to the victim who said she was arguing with Mitchell and then he threw a rock, broke a window and was "acting the fool."