Burlington man allegedly broke a window, threatened a cop, broke officer's Apple Watch

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly broke a victim's window, threatened a cop and broke the officer's Apple Watch.
Ryan K. Mitchell, 32, of the 100 block of Bridge Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:09 p.m. on March 23, an officer was sent to the 100 block of Bridge Street for a broken window caused by Mitchell.
Upon arrival, the officer approached Mitchell who said "me and her, we been arguing a little bit, but I didn't put my hands on her." The officer could smell an overwhelming odor of intoxicants from his breath. Officers then spoke to the victim who said she was arguing with Mitchell and then he threw a rock, broke a window and was "acting the fool."
Mitchell at first complied with being told he was under arrest, but then tried to pull away and yelled "get your (expletive) hands off me." Mitchell then tried to kick at the officers and move away. When he got back on his feet, he slammed his head into a structure and yelled "you hit my head." He then called the officers slurs before turning towards an officer and saying "you think this is funny? I'll beat your (expletive)." During the arrest, Mitchell damaged an officer's $400 Apple Watch beyond repair.
Mitchell was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alejandro A Esparza
Alejandro A Esparza, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Nathaniel A Hausmann
Nathaniel A Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Ryan K Mitchell
Ryan K Mitchell, 100 block of Bridge Street, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Demond L Seay
Demond L Seay, Portage, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Josephine M Beson
Josephine M Beson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).
Juleanna R Deltoro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juleanna R Deltoro, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics.