Burlington man allegedly assaulted woman at playground, told her to 'go to Mexico'
BURLINGTON

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”

David J. Marshall Jr., 23, of the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:12 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to Wehmoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., for a report of an intoxicated man that was assaulting a woman at the park.

Upon arrival, the officer was met by four women and two men. The victim had a picture of the suspect and the officer was able to identify him as Marshall.

She said that she was at the park for a birthday party and her grandson had been playing by the playground. The grandson approached another child and made a “pawing” motion but never touched her. Marshall then approached and said “watch your (expletive) child.” She explained to him that her grandson had autism and that she was sorry for his actions. He repeated what he told to her and then left the park.

A short time later, he reportedly came back and told her “go to Mexico, (expletive)!” He then grabbed her arm and she swung at him in an effort to defend herself. He shoved her to the ground and caused her left knee to start bleeding.

The officer spoke to two witness who said that Marshall removed a pocket knife and began to say “I’m going to (expletive) kill you” multiple times during the altercation.

Marshall was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

