Burlington man allegedly assaulted woman at playground, told her to 'go to Mexico'

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”

David J. Marshall Jr., 23, of the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:12 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to Wehmoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., for a report of an intoxicated man that was assaulting a woman at the park.

Upon arrival, the officer was met by four women and two men. The victim had a picture of the suspect and the officer was able to identify him as Marshall.

She said that she was at the park for a birthday party and her grandson had been playing by the playground. The grandson approached another child and made a “pawing” motion but never touched her. Marshall then approached and said “watch your (expletive) child.” She explained to him that her grandson had autism and that she was sorry for his actions. He repeated what he told to her and then left the park.