Burlington man allegedly assaulted woman at playground, told her to 'go to Mexico'

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
David J. Marshall Jr., 23, of the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:12 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to Wehmoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., for a report of an intoxicated man that was assaulting a woman at the park.
Upon arrival, the officer was met by four women and two men. The victim had a picture of the suspect and the officer was able to identify him as Marshall.
She said that she was at the park for a birthday party and her grandson had been playing by the playground. The grandson approached another child and made a “pawing” motion but never touched her. Marshall then approached and said “watch your (expletive) child.” She explained to him that her grandson had autism and that she was sorry for his actions. He repeated what he told to her and then left the park.
A short time later, he reportedly came back and told her “go to Mexico, (expletive)!” He then grabbed her arm and she swung at him in an effort to defend herself. He shoved her to the ground and caused her left knee to start bleeding.
The officer spoke to two witness who said that Marshall removed a pocket knife and began to say “I’m going to (expletive) kill you” multiple times during the altercation.
Marshall was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 20
Today's mugshots: July 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brian J Bosch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian J Bosch, Cudahy, Wisconsin, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Jasmine J Gonzales
Jasmine J Gonzales, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Lisa Marie Stratton
Lisa Marie Stratton, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Cilivea S Thyrion
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cilivea S Thyrion, 9000 block of Jasmine Court, Sturtevant, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Johnathon M Burkman
Johnathon M Burkman, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Deja M Hentz
Deja M Hentz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.