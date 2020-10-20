BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly asked for pornography of children between 3-5 years old.
Mark B. Gifford, 47, of the 100 block of S. Perkins Boulevard, is charged with a felony count of solicitation of child pornography.
Gifford was convicted of disorderly conduct for having sexual conversations with a 15-year-old in 2010.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 10, an investigator was assigned a cyber tip regarding a February incident involving a Kik account belonging to Gifford where a photograph containing child pornography had been uploaded. The photo showed a female child between 3-4 years old. Kik is a free instant messaging application for cell phones.
At 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 13, the investigator arrived at the 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard and saw Gifford standing outside getting his mail. When asked if he had a Kik account, Gifford said he did and that it was currently downloaded on his phone. His phone was then seized.
At 5:53 p.m., Gifford was informed that an analyst went through his phone and found conversations where he said his preference was girls between 3-5 years old. When asked about the photo, Mark said he didn't recall it. He said there are times where he passes out from drinking and doesn't remember what he was doing. He said things come up online and at the time he thinks it's great, but the next day he thinks it's horrible. He said he doesn't actively seeks out images like the one on his phone but sometimes he gets caught in the moment when talking with others. He said there's a 0% chance that anyone else in his family uploaded the image, but he doesn't remember doing it.
Gifford was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devlyn L Asberry
Devlyn (aka Debra Long) L Asberry, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Robert E Carey
Robert E Carey, Janesville, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Trevon H Chambliss
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trevon H Chambliss, 5300 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mark B Gifford
Mark B Gifford, 1100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, solicitation of possession of child pornography.
Aaron Michael Mauer
Aaron Michael Mauer, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs.
Isaiah J McGlorn
Isaiah J McGlorn, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), physical abuse of a child (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Elsander Phillips
Elsander Phillips, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Troy A Behling
Troy A Behling, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Little Joe Bueno
Little Joe Bueno, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard L Butler
Richard L Butler, 2700 block of Chicory Road, Racine, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Gomez-Aguayo
Richard Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mariah Marie Lawson
Mariah Marie Lawson, 7900 block of Daniel Court, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan F Salinas Sr.
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
