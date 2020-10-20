 Skip to main content
Burlington man allegedly asked for pornography of children between 3-5 years old

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly asked for pornography of children between 3-5 years old. 

Mark B. Gifford, 47, of the 100 block of S. Perkins Boulevard, is charged with a felony count of solicitation of child pornography.

Gifford was convicted of disorderly conduct for having sexual conversations with a 15-year-old in 2010.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 10, an investigator was assigned a cyber tip regarding a February incident involving a Kik account belonging to Gifford where a photograph containing child pornography had been uploaded. The photo showed a female child between 3-4 years old. Kik is a free instant messaging application for cell phones. 

At 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 13, the investigator arrived at the 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard and saw Gifford standing outside getting his mail. When asked if he had a Kik account, Gifford said he did and that it was currently downloaded on his phone. His phone was then seized.

At 5:53 p.m., Gifford was informed that an analyst went through his phone and found conversations where he said his preference was girls between 3-5 years old. When asked about the photo, Mark said he didn't recall it. He said there are times where he passes out from drinking and doesn't remember what he was doing. He said things come up online and at the time he thinks it's great, but the next day he thinks it's horrible. He said he doesn't actively seeks out images like the one on his phone but sometimes he gets caught in the moment when talking with others. He said there's a 0% chance that anyone else in his family uploaded the image, but he doesn't remember doing it.

Gifford was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

