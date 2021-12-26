Burlington man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Michael John Sekey, 49, of the 100 block of Capital Street, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, a girl under the age of 16 and her parents responded to the Burlington Police Department to report that she had been sexually assaulted the night before. She said that Sekey sexually assaulted her.

Later Monday, Sekey arrived at the Burlington Police Department and met with an investigator. He said that he was drinking and went upstairs from the basement to use the bathroom. He then went into the girl’s bedroom to talk about the bed he was going to make for her. After the investigator pressed him on it further, he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl.

Sekey was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at the at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.