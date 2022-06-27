Burlington man accused of sexually assaulting a group home resident

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted a group home resident.

Brian K. Matheson, 38, of the 600 block of Foxtree Circle, was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:22 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 300 block of McHenry Street for a sexual assault. The residence is a group home for people with disabilities.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a woman who said Matheson entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her. She told him to get out and he eventually left.

The officer then spoke to another resident who said he and Matheson left the Log Cabin Tavern at 233 W. Jefferson St. around 2:30 a.m. and walked back to his apartment.

He went to bed and Matheson was still up talking to his roommate.

The officer spoke to Matheson who said he knew that everyone who lived in the building had a disability. He confirmed being at the bar until 2:30 a.m. and coming back to the residence, but he claimed he did not stay long and did not sexually assault a resident.

Matheson was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.