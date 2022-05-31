Burlington man accused of sexually assaulting a child

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Martin G. Garcia Leal, 30, of the 300 block of East Market Street, was charged with felony counts of 1st degree child sexual assault and exposing genitals.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 300 block of Market Street for a child being assaulted.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman and Martin. Martin was asked to leave the residence so an officer would be able to speak to the woman.

The woman said she tried to Facetime her daughter from work, but she thinks the infant answered it because she was only able to hear the TV and the infant crying. After a few minutes, the woman was able to talk to her daughter. She asked if everything was OK, and she said that her phone battery was dying. It appeared like she was making excuses to get away from Martin. When she went into her bedroom, she said that Martin had touched her.

The officer spoke to the daughter and asked her to give him the basics of what happened. She said that Martin had come to sit next to her and began to touch her leg. She got up and told him to go, and when she tried to leave he grabbed her by the waist and held her down. She eventually was able to run to her room, but he followed her. He brought her into the hallway and began touching her.

She told him to stop, but instead he pulled off both of their shorts and sexually assaulted her.

Garcia Leal was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 t the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.