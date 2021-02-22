Burlington man accused of sex crimes against multiple children makes deal; still likely faces long sentence

RACINE — A Burlington man facing 24 felony counts relating to child sex crimes and possession of explosives accepted a plea deal for fewer charges.

Kyle Gustin, 38, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of possession of an improvised explosive, three counts of sex crimes relating to children and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. Each charge of sex crimes relating to children carries a potential prison sentence up to 40 years.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak will determine whether the sentences for the charges with be served consecutively or concurrently. All other charges will be dismissed but read into the record.

A sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 3.

Case history

Gustin was arrested in June after a female juvenile accused him of inappropriate contact.

When investigators searched the house, they reported discovering pipe bombs.

Three of the juvenile victims were 14 years old and another was 16 at the time of Gustin’s arrest.

Gustin allegedly obtained the silence of the children he abused through a ruse in which he pretended to be a Mafia boss.