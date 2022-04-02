Burlington man accused of selling meth, reached 100 mph in a 55 mph zone during police chase

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of selling meth and also speeding 100 mph during police chase.

Russell William Bennett, 32, of the 32300 block of Academy Road, was charged with 31 felony counts of bail jumping, four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of manufacturing/delivery/distribution of methamphetamine, felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and attempting to flee or elude an officer, in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

First incident

A confidential informant met with Bennett in the 32300 block of Academy Road multiple times last spring to purchase drugs. Between all of the purchases, the confidential informant obtained 4.3 grams of meth from Bennett.

On June 6, agents executed a search warrant on Bennett's residence and found three plastic bags that contained psilocybin, a marijuana bong, numerous pills, including Gabapentin pills and several gem-sized ziplock bags.

Second incident

At 11:49 p.m. on Nov. 16, deputies conducted a check on a purple Ford Flex that was parked on the shoulder of Heg Park Road and in the Town of Norway.

The driver, later identified as Bennett, appeared confused. A deputy found that Bennett had numerous active warrants for his arrest.

Officers ordered him out of the car, but he said "Don't touch my door, I'm out of here!" He then sped off.

The deputies pursued him, and Bennett disregarded a stop sign and reached speeds well over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputies terminated the pursuit after 3.7 miles, and a warrant was issued.

He was later arrested and appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Bennett was given $17,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0