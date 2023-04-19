BURLINGTON — A new criminal complaint is detailing allegations against a Burlington man who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 5.

As Journal Times staff reported earlier this week, Seth C. Beining, 21, was charged with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and first-degree child sexual assault with a child under the age of 13.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Department were sent to Beining's home for a report of child sexual assault Tuesday.

The complaint said a deputy spoke to a woman who accused Beining of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 5.

She told investigators that Beining rents a room in the home where the alleged assault happened, and the night before, she said she went to his room and saw him assaulting the child.

The complaint stated that the woman confronted Beining, who then reportedly admitted to the assault and said he was sorry and told her he was "autistic."

Deputies reportedly spoke to the child who said she was hurt and that Beining sexually assaulted her. The complaint said a nurse conducted an exam with the child.

According to the complaint, Beining initially denied the sexual assault to investigators but then said it was for educational purposes and tried to make it seem as if the child was the aggressor. Investigators said he admitted to multiple sexual assaults that occurred since January, when moved he into the house. He also reportedly told investigators that he has "demons."

Beining was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on April 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

