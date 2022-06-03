Burlington man accused of having over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of having over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography.
David A. Hacht, 44, of the 31500 block of Bear Arbor Drive, was charged with 12 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 4, an investigator executed a search warrant on the residence of Hacht in the 31500 block of Bear Arbor Drive for possession of child pornography.
During the execution of the warrant, FBI seized a Dell XPS desktop computer belonging to Hacht. An examination of the computer found over 2,000 images and videos of known or suspected child sexual abuse material, some of which contained children as young as 2-6 years old.
Hacht admitted to using the dark web to find sites to download images. The dark web is online content that exists on darknets: overlay networks that use the internet but require specific software, configurations or authorization to access.
He said he had a preference for girls around the age of 12, and he said he primarily used the laptop in his bedroom to view and download child pornography. He said he started using the dark web out of curiosity, and after hearing about it on TV, he wanted to see what it was about. He said the last time he downloaded or viewed child pornography was a few weeks prior to Nov. 4.
Hacht was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew J. Brackett
Matthew J. Brackett, Zion, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon.
Desiree Rose Britt
Desiree Rose Britt, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Erik L. Gomez-Hanson
Erik L. Gomez-Hanson, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery, possession of THC.
Jason Andrew Judd
Jason (aka Mark A. Grace) Andrew Judd, 2800 block of Sunrise Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ismael Antonio Medina
Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Trevor L. Rogers
Trevor L. Rogers, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Trevon A. Wilcox
Trevon A. Wilcox, Round Lake, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jesus Alvarez
Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joe L. Edwards Jr.
Joe L. Edwards Jr., 4400 block of Olive Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Dylan M. Johnson
Dylan M. Johnson, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher G. Rojas
Christopher G. Rojas, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Deontrey L. Walton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deontrey L. Walton, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.