Burlington man accused of having over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of having over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography.

David A. Hacht, 44, of the 31500 block of Bear Arbor Drive, was charged with 12 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 4, an investigator executed a search warrant on the residence of Hacht in the 31500 block of Bear Arbor Drive for possession of child pornography.

During the execution of the warrant, FBI seized a Dell XPS desktop computer belonging to Hacht. An examination of the computer found over 2,000 images and videos of known or suspected child sexual abuse material, some of which contained children as young as 2-6 years old.

Hacht admitted to using the dark web to find sites to download images. The dark web is online content that exists on darknets: overlay networks that use the internet but require specific software, configurations or authorization to access.

He said he had a preference for girls around the age of 12, and he said he primarily used the laptop in his bedroom to view and download child pornography. He said he started using the dark web out of curiosity, and after hearing about it on TV, he wanted to see what it was about. He said the last time he downloaded or viewed child pornography was a few weeks prior to Nov. 4.

Hacht was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.