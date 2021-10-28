 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington man accused of assaulting woman, damaging property over cigarettes
0 Comments
topical

Burlington man accused of assaulting woman, damaging property over cigarettes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of assaulting a woman and damaging property due to an argument over cigarettes.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vigorously defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide amid blistering criticism from congressional Republicans who insisted he rescind the directive.

James A. Timmers, 37, of the 100 block of Kendall Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 100 block of Kendall Street for a report of an assault.

James Timmers

Timmers

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said Timmers became mad about cigarettes earlier that evening and kicked her in the leg and punched her in the stomach. He shattered a glass cup and broke the TV and the remote. She said he had hit her multiple times in the previous days.

Timmers was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News