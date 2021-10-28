Burlington man accused of assaulting woman, damaging property over cigarettes

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of assaulting a woman and damaging property due to an argument over cigarettes.

James A. Timmers, 37, of the 100 block of Kendall Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 100 block of Kendall Street for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said Timmers became mad about cigarettes earlier that evening and kicked her in the leg and punched her in the stomach. He shattered a glass cup and broke the TV and the remote. She said he had hit her multiple times in the previous days.

Timmers was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

