Burlington man, 37, accused of breaking into home to sexually assault a girl under the age of 15

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of breaking into a home to sexually assault a girl under the age of 15.
Evan Michael Debord, 37, of the 5900 block of Aspen Drive, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, child enticement, second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 20, a girl under the age of 15 told an investigator that Debord came to her home around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 17.
He walked in the back door into her home and went to where her room was located. He entered and then woke her up, telling her he was horny. He grabbed a pillow and then took her to another small room and kissed her. He then removed her shorts and sexually assaulted her.
Debord was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
