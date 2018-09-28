BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department K-9 officer Zander is settling into his third home since he joined the force in May 2017.
His new handler is Officer Eric Willms, who graduated from Burlington High School and has been on the force since August 2016. Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson said Willms was chosen out of the three officers who applied for the position.
“I love working with dogs, I love training dogs,” said Willms. “And it’s an opportunity to keep other officers and other people safe.”
Willms was selected on Sept. 11 and started training with Zander in Campbellsport on Monday.
“We just finished up our first week and Zander’s doing awesome,” said Willms.
Willms said Zander is also settling into his new home with Willms’ family, including his two children and his Labrador, Bo.
“They play together, they go on walks together,” Willms said of the dogs. “No issues between the two of them.”
Willms is confident he and Zander will complete their training, become certified and be ready to rejoin the force by the end of October.
Three homes in under two years
Anderson said that Zander seems to adapt easily to change because he’s had to.
“Because unfortunately he’s had several handlers he seems more adept at being able to change handlers,” said Anderson. “He’s pretty flexible so far.”
Zander’s first handler, Officer Tanner Kitelinger, died unexpectedly at age 27, less than a month after he started working with Zander. Kitelinger had been diagnosed with diabetes when he was 12 and it’s believed that paid a role in his early death.
Zander was with his second handler, Sgt. Matthew Baumhardt, for about a year. Baumhardt was accused of sexual assault at the end of July and placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1. A few weeks later, he submitted his resignation.
Baumhardt allegedly used his police vehicle to drive an intoxicated woman to a discreet location to have sex with her, although he claims the woman blackmailed him and forced his participation in the incident. He is charged with two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and official misconduct, also a felony.
Baumhardt is scheduled for his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.
