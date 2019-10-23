WATERFORD — The Burlington Police Department has not yet sent to the District Attorney’s Office the department’s investigation into the Town of Waterford Board, Chief Mark Anderson clarified in an email Wednesday.
“The Sergeant who I assumed was set to send it Friday got waylaid by other matters,” Anderson wrote. He had told The Journal Times on Friday that the report was sent.
The probe was initiated as the result of a citizen complaint that alleged the Town Board violated open meetings law in August by negotiating a contract with the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. in closed session. The negotiations led to the town cancelling its fire-protection contract with the Village of Waterford Fire Department.
The village Fire Department currently covers the southern half of the town, which includes about 1,000 homes and some businesses. When the contract expires at the end of the year, the Tichigan and Rochester fire companies are set to inherit the area.
Anderson said he will notify The Journal Times when he confirms the report has been sent. He has not said if he will share the report with The Journal Times.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan Carter
Ryan Carter, 2300 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Robin Ellison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robin Ellison, 1300 block of North Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, knowingly make false statement in application for a certificate of title.
Davion Flores
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dav'ion Flores, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Mateo Garcia
Mateo Garcia, 2900 block of Mitchell Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tyrone Gister
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyrone Gister, 1500 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), felony bail jumping.
Cara Godina
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cara Godina, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Craig Highman II
Craig Highman II, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hailey Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hailey Johnson, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones, 3400 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine.
John Veto
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John Veto, 3300 block of Rodney Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, strangulation and suffocation.
Randy Cooper
Randy Cooper, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis Duenas
Alexis Duenas, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kylie Kaylor
Kylie Kaylor, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Martino
Jeffery Martino, 8700 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Karan Rush
Karan Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sonota Topp
Sonota Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
