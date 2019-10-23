{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The Burlington Police Department has not yet sent to the District Attorney’s Office the department’s investigation into the Town of Waterford Board, Chief Mark Anderson clarified in an email Wednesday.

“The Sergeant who I assumed was set to send it Friday got waylaid by other matters,” Anderson wrote. He had told The Journal Times on Friday that the report was sent.

The probe was initiated as the result of a citizen complaint that alleged the Town Board violated open meetings law in August by negotiating a contract with the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. in closed session. The negotiations led to the town cancelling its fire-protection contract with the Village of Waterford Fire Department.

The village Fire Department currently covers the southern half of the town, which includes about 1,000 homes and some businesses. When the contract expires at the end of the year, the Tichigan and Rochester fire companies are set to inherit the area.

Anderson said he will notify The Journal Times when he confirms the report has been sent. He has not said if he will share the report with The Journal Times.

