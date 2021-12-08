 Skip to main content
Burlington driver, 83, fined for hit-and-run in Gooseberries parking lot

  • 0
Gooseberries

A file photo shows the Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St., scene of a hit-and-run traffic incident in the parking lot on the morning of Oct. 6.

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

BURLINGTON — An 83-year-old woman is paying a non-criminal hit-and-run forfeiture for smashing her car into another vehicle in the Gooseberries grocery store parking lot.

A witness described a "loud crunch sound" as Marlene Mary Scherrer of Burlington drove into a parked car, causing damage to both vehicles at about 11 a.m., Oct. 6 outside the store at 690 W. State St.

Police report that Scherrer drove off, parked 50 feet away and made no attempt to contact the other driver. After witnesses called police, Scherrer told officers she had "dinged" another vehicle and that she drove away because she "wanted a better parking spot."

Video shows seen after ugly car v. semi crash in Racine Oct. 29

Police reported that both vehicles were damaged and that both drivers had insurance.

Contacted at her home, Scherrer said she did not intend to flee the scene of the accident, but she was unsure how to contact the other driver. She said she objected to the term hit-and-run, but she elected not to fight the case in court.

"People do fender-benders in parking lots all the time," she said.

Burlington Municipal Court records show that Scherrer was found guilty and was fined $187 for hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle.

