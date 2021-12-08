Burlington driver, 83, fined for hit-and-run in Gooseberries parking lot

BURLINGTON — An 83-year-old woman is paying a non-criminal hit-and-run forfeiture for smashing her car into another vehicle in the Gooseberries grocery store parking lot.
A witness described a "loud crunch sound" as Marlene Mary Scherrer of Burlington drove into a parked car, causing damage to both vehicles at about 11 a.m., Oct. 6 outside the store at 690 W. State St.
Police report that Scherrer drove off, parked 50 feet away and made no attempt to contact the other driver. After witnesses called police, Scherrer told officers she had "dinged" another vehicle and that she drove away because she "wanted a better parking spot."
Police reported that both vehicles were damaged and that both drivers had insurance.
Contacted at her home, Scherrer said she did not intend to flee the scene of the accident, but she was unsure how to contact the other driver. She said she objected to the term hit-and-run, but she elected not to fight the case in court.
People are also reading…
"People do fender-benders in parking lots all the time," she said.
Burlington Municipal Court records show that Scherrer was found guilty and was fined $187 for hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle.
Things to do in and around Racine County
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Ice Festival is back this year and will include the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship.
RACINE — The Racine Zoo has announced the lineup for the 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series in 2022.
RACINE — After more than a year without any main stage plays and musicals at the Racine Theatre Guild, “A Christmas Story” will bring nostalgi…
CALEDONIA — The 12th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open through Jan. 1 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Hig…
KENOSHA — The 14th annual Working Artist Holiday Sale features 24 Racine and Kenosha artists joining together and organizing their own art and…
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting the 2021 Wonderland of Lights, an illuminated drive-through adventure, through Jan. 2.
Event organizers are invited to submit their events to The Journal Times' free Online Calendar of Events. To submit an event, go to journaltim…
RACINE — The Horlick Vocal Music Department at the Academies of Racine-Horlick High School announces “the triumphant return” of its annual Ren…
SOMERS — “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse will be staged Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, in the Main Stage Theater at the Unive…
RACINE — The Community Christmas Coalition’s annual Nativity display will be on exhibit through Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth stre…
SOMERS — The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Performances are:
RACINE — Santa will be accepting young visitors from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, at his chalet on the corner of West Boulevard a…
RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to “Art + Poetry = A…
RACINE — Elvis Presley’s personal motto was “Taking Care of Business,” but entertainer John Van Thiel will instead be “Taking Care of Christma…
RACINE — BONK! returns from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, via Zoom and streamed on the BONK! Facebook page.
RACINE — The fourth annual Kris Kringle Tour is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Downtown Racine.
RACINE — Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum has been expanding its virtual programming to provide would-be muse…
RACINE — Spirit of Racine Music Makers wants to bring the joy and love of the season to the wider Racine community and beyond with a virtual h…
RACINE COUNTY — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will make its long-anticipated return to in-person concerts with the perenni…
RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks, Racine’s brass band since 1988, will perform two concerts “filled with Christmas cheer,” according to organizers.
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a Full Moon Drum Circle from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. There i…
RACINE — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its 65th annual Live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23.
RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and American Legion Post 310 is presenting a Christmas event for children of veterans. The event runs …
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Haylofters community theater group, which bills itself as "one of Wisconsin's oldest community theaters," is performing "A Good old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas" in the historic Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington.
KENOSHA — Students from the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts will star in “The Nutcracker,” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and…
KENOSHA — After missing out in 2020, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band is set to perform its Christmas concert once again at Carthage College.
RACINE — Six hundred thirty-five days after the last Racine Theatre Guild mainstage performance closed, the plays and musicals so many have mi…
EAST TROY — A live Nativity will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, at Camp Timber-lee, N8705 Scout Road.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A New Year’s Eve Bash starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe continues its season with a holiday comedy and a Disney musical.
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has once again opened its StoryWalk t…
BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area invites families to explore the venue’s Fall Storywalk, an innovative way for children and adult…
RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, a volunteer-based community theater troupe, was founded in 1938 by 26 people with $13 and has since grown t…
KENOSHA — The Fleeing Artists Theatre, founded in 2018 by Kenneth Montley, Kevin Duffy and Alex Metalsky, three alumni of the University of Wi…
RACINE — The Racine Art Guild’s “Fall Invitational Show” will take place through Dec. 31 at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.
RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., will present Chicago artist Sarah Krepp in a solo exhibition, "Sarah Krepp:...Vroom!," featuring her mixe…
KENOSHA — There are precious few silver linings to a global pandemic, but local museum staffers found one.
KENOSHA — The “Annual Winter Juried Show” will be on view through Jan. 9 at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
KENOSHA — To honor local veterans and pay tribute to their comradeship, the Kenosha History Center is displaying “Devoted to Comradeship,” an …
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, announces the completion of artist-in-residence Sinclair Myhre’s …
RACINE — The U.S. Congress declared Racine to be the Drum and Bugle Corps Capital of the World in 1967. But the city’s role in developing the …
RACINE — The "RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2021" offers a series of concurrent solo shows featuring the work of five R…
KENOSHA — “Premiums: A Hidden Record of Kenosha Business” is on exhibit through Jan. 31 at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is featuring an exhibit called “Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art” through …
RACINE — "Get a Bead On: Jewelry and Small Objects" featuring contemporary crafts using beads will be on exhibit through Jan. 22 at the Racine…
RACINE — Thirty-five people gathered for cookies and champagne when Lemberg Electric provided services for the newest Quilts on Barns installa…
RACINE — “Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements” will be on exhibit through Feb. 12 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The e…
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) announced that it has recently acquired a multiple-piece archive of works by the contemporary American ce…
It can seem like Kenosha's Civil War Museum captures an earlier time that's not relevant to today.
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendl…