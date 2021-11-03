Burlington: Ambulance called for student after fight at middle school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In another incident reported Oct. 11, two students at Burlington High School were allegedly caught with vape cigarette devices at the football stadium, including one that was found to contain marijuana.

Police reports show that the alleged marijuana vape was found on a 14-year-old boy, and another vape device was found on a 12-year-old girl. Both allegedly occurred Oct. 8 during a football game. The boy was cited for possession of marijuana, while the girl was cited as a minor in possession of tobacco products.

Also on Oct. 11, police cited a high school student for truancy after his mother reported that he had been missing school.

Police were back at the high school Oct. 14 when a female reported that a male student “got into her personal space, making her feel uncomfortable.” Police records show that the boy’s mother was alerted to the situation.

Another incident that occurred about 30 minutes later at the high school was reported as an episode of disorderly conduct. Police would not disclose details, saying that the incident is still under investigation.

Thomas said of the high school police reports: “The incidents at BHS did not result in any injuries or threats to student safety.”