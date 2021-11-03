Burlington: Ambulance called for student after fight at middle school

BURLINGTON — Police and school officials are reporting several recent incidents at Burlington public schools, including one altercation that required an ambulance for a student.
Other incidents included a student found with marijuana at a football game, a student loitering in school hallways and a student reported by his mother for truancy.
An ambulance was called to Karcher Middle School, 300 Wainwright Avenue, after a fight that was reported to police shortly before noon on Oct. 7.
Burlington Area School District spokeswoman Julie Thomas would not disclose details of the student’s injuries or the circumstances surrounding the fight. The school district sent a message home to parents that said: “We wanted to make you aware that there was an incident today at Karcher Middle School where an ambulance was called to the school. Everyone related to the incident is fine.”
Burlington Police Sgt. Robert Jones declined to comment about the incident, except to say that police are continuing to investigate.
On Oct. 8, a student at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, was cited for loitering on school grounds when he was supposed to be going to a class at Gateway Technical College.
Police records show that the 16-year-old boy had been warned about loitering previously, but he was found wandering the school hallways without a pass.
In another incident reported Oct. 11, two students at Burlington High School were allegedly caught with vape cigarette devices at the football stadium, including one that was found to contain marijuana.
Police reports show that the alleged marijuana vape was found on a 14-year-old boy, and another vape device was found on a 12-year-old girl. Both allegedly occurred Oct. 8 during a football game. The boy was cited for possession of marijuana, while the girl was cited as a minor in possession of tobacco products.
Also on Oct. 11, police cited a high school student for truancy after his mother reported that he had been missing school.
Police were back at the high school Oct. 14 when a female reported that a male student “got into her personal space, making her feel uncomfortable.” Police records show that the boy’s mother was alerted to the situation.
Another incident that occurred about 30 minutes later at the high school was reported as an episode of disorderly conduct. Police would not disclose details, saying that the incident is still under investigation.
Thomas said of the high school police reports: “The incidents at BHS did not result in any injuries or threats to student safety.”
For most of the police calls, Burlington city officials released public records on Tuesday — two weeks after the Racine Journal Times requested information about the incidents.