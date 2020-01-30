Burglary at Danny’s Meats under investigation
Burglary at Danny's Meats under investigation

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is seeking information about a burglary that occurred at Danny’s Meats and Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road.

On Monday at 12:34 a.m. Caledonia Police responded to the report of a burglary and discovered the front glass door had been shattered.

The suspect or suspects managed to get into the safe and stole approximately $682.50 from the business. The police department does not have any images of the suspects and is seeking assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423, ex. 178.

