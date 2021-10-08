Burglars posing as We Energies workers rob Mount Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT — Burglars posed as We Energies workers and stole cash from a couple’s home, officials reported.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the 3200 block of South Green Bay Road in reference to a reported burglary just before 8 p.m. Wednesday just before 8 p.m., according to a news release from the MPPD.

Officers found that two men posed as We Energies workers and pulled up to an older couple’s residence in an older white pickup truck.

The burglars were wearing work clothes and had face masks on. They indicated they were there to check trees’ interference with power lines. This was a ruse to lure the couple into the backyard, police said.

The couple challenged the men as to where their ID badges showing a photo and proof of employment were, which they were not wearing. The men stated they were “subcontractors” with Asplundh, a tree service.

When the couple was in the backyard with one man, the other was going through the property and stole about $400 cash. The Mount Pleasant Police Department contacted We Energies and the company confirmed no employees or subcontractors were in the area.