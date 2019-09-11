{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two young women went on a $276 spending spree after one of them, a Burger King cashier, stole a customer’s credit card information, according to Racine Police.

Cameona P. Kelley-Jackson, 17, of the 1800 block of Roe Avenue and Tazhane L. Ware, 20, of the 1700 block of 57th Street in Kenosha face charges of felony personal identity theft for financial gain and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card. Charges for both Ware and Kelley-Jackson have party-to-a-crime modifiers.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kelley-Jackson was working as the drive-thru cashier on April 17 at an unspecified Burger King when she took photos of a customer’s debit card with her phone. Kelley-Jackson was reportedly in view of the surveillance camera.

Over the next few days, Kelley-Jackson apparently shared the debit card information with Ware, who used to be an employee at the same Burger King.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Ware allegedly used the debit card on her Lyft account to take one ride from Kenosha to Mundelein, Ill., and one between two places in Kenosha. She also made at least one purchase with the card through Doordash and booked a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Pleasant Prairie.

Kelley-Jackson allegedly bought two movie tickets.

Kelley Jackson has her initial appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25, records show. Ware’s initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Both appeared in court Wednesday, but their initial appearances were adjourned because they do not have attorneys, records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments