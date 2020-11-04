Bundled cardboard found on fire in parking lot

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just before Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. to 3801 S. Memorial Drive for a report of a fire at an industrial building, according to a RFD press release.

Fire crews arrived to find stacks of bundled cardboard on fire in the parking lot. Firefighters from two engine companies and a truck company worked to separate the bundles of cardboard to get at the seat of the fire.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

Monetary loss was negligible with damage to bales of cardboard and wooden pallets. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

Anyone with information about the cause of this fire is asked to call Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

