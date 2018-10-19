RAYMOND — Milwaukee Bucks backup Sterling Brown, 23, who made national news after being shocked with a Taser by Milwaukee police in regards to a parking violation on Jan. 26, has been ticketed by sheriff's deputies in Racine County.
Brown was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy while driving a silver 2011 Aston Martin sports car in Racine County on Sept. 9.
The 6-foot-6 Southern Methodist University standout had a peaceful conversation with the deputy but was still ticketed for driving 86 mph in a 60 mph speed limit construction zone while northbound Interstate 94, and also for nonregistration of a vehicle.
“I am trying to get home. I have to use the bathroom,” Brown says in the deputy's body camera video.
His tickets called for $426.20 in fines, a court document showed.
Several news outlets reportedly requested video footage from the deputy’s body camera, which media organizations first heard about on Friday, the day Brown was notified to appear in court.
Earlier this week, the Milwaukee police officer who used a Taser on Brown, Erik Andrade, was fired because of racially charged Facebook posts he made. He allegedly mocked Brown and Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, according to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.
“(The posts) have a racist connotation and are derogatory, mocking an individual who was recently the subject of officers' use of force,” Morales said. “Such comments also directly affect his credibility and ability to testify in future hearings as a member of this department. I have not, and will not, tolerate such behavior.”
Brown was born in Maywood, Ill., a western Chicago suburb, and was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017 but got traded to the Bucks soon after. He played in 54 games last year as a rookie and did not take the floor in the Bucks’ season opener at Charlotte Wednesday. The Bucks opened their home season Friday night at the new Fiserv Forum.
To see the body cam footage of the traffic stop, go to youtu.be/AHn2fngyTP8 or search "The Journal Times" on YouTube.
