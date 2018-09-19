RACINE COUNTY — The mother of Wisconsin congressional candidate Randy Bryce doesn’t like to see her sons fight.
Nancy Bryce is calling for an attack ad featuring Randy’s brother James to be taken off the air.
James Bryce says in the ad that he’s been a police officer for 23 years and will be voting for Republican Bryan Steil because his brother has “shown contempt for those in law enforcement.”
Randy Bryce has been arrested nine times. The new ad shows images of his police mugshot and of him being arrested at a protest in Downtown Racine.
The ad was unveiled Tuesday by a Republican super PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund, which has been closely linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan since it was founded in 2011.
Randy Bryce is running against Steil to replace Ryan in Wisconsin’s first congressional district, which includes Racine County.
A Sept. 16, 2012, tweet from Randy Bryce is displayed in the ad. The tweet reads, “When police become terrorists — the two-pronged assault on dissent in Wisconsin’s Capitol,” and links to an article in the Progressive magazine about protesters being arrested at the state Capitol.
During the ad, James Bryce says, “FBI statistics show that assaults against law enforcement have gone up in the last few years. From my perspective this is motivated in part by cop-hating rhetoric. I have been to three cops’ funerals in the last two years. Two were shot while trying to protect people from violent criminals. When people refer to police officers as terrorists that hits a little close to home … That is one of the many reasons I’m voting for Bryan Steil.”
Nancy Bryce stated in a letter, which was provided to The Associated Press by Randy Bryce’s campaign on Wednesday, that she wants Steil to denounce the ad and ask that it be taken off the air. “My family deserves better than this,” she wrote.
The Congressional Leadership Fund did not respond to an interview request for this story. Steil’s campaign manager declined to comment.
Bryce camp responds
Julia Savel, the communications director for Randy Bryce’s campaign, denounced the ad as well. In a statement issued to The Journal Times, Savel stated that “political disagreements” should not be misconstrued for “cop-hating rhetoric,” as the ad alleges.
“Randy is the proud son of a police officer and has a deep respect for law enforcement officers, including his brother, even when they have political disagreements,” Savel said. “This ad, funded by Paul Ryan and his Washington buddies, shows that Bryan Steil has no solutions for Wisconsin families — so they have to resort to divisive, dirty politics that people are fed up with. Dark money being used in attack ads paid for by Paul Ryan’s Super PAC is about as Washington-style as it gets. Instead of joining Paul Ryan in the gutter, Randy is focused on his plans to help everyone get good healthcare, protect workers’ pensions, and save Social Security.”
Misdirection employed in campaign ads
When searching “Randy Bryce” on Google, there’s a good chance the top result will be a paid advertisement for RandyBryceForWisconsin.com" target="_blank">RandyBryceForWisconsin.com.
That website, however, is distinctly unflattering for the Democratic nominee. The site is run by the Congressional Leadership Fund, the same super PAC that created the negative ad featuring Bryce’s brother — Bryce’s official campaign website is RandyBryceForCongress.com.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there was only one post on the PAC-funded website, a 30-second ad with a woman’s voice repeatedly mentioning Bryce’s arrest record, played over stock video footage and photos of Bryce handcuffed by police.
Steil’s name isn’t explicitly mentioned at all on RandyBryceForWisconsin.com.
The CLF’s mission statement declares that the super PAC is “exclusively dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.”
The Bryce campaign hasn’t held back either.
On Sept. 4, it uploaded a 2-minute compilation to YouTube containing stock footage of Steil overlayed with piano music in the style of silent films. The video is intercut with titlecards that say things like “Hi, I’m Bryan Steil—Paul Ryan’s former driver and current clone,” “Paul Ryan reallyyy wants another tax cut. Come on, do you actually need health care?” and “Look, I’m not saying I want to put babies in cages, I’m just saying when push comes to shove, I’m not going to stop it.”
Twice in the last two weeks, Steil’s campaign’s website, SteilForWisconsin.com, has published blog posts admonishing Bryce’s advertising, claiming that “Bryce’s new attack ad resorts to name-calling and false attacks” and that Bryce’s campaign “continues to spread false information.”
Sheriffs back Steil
On Tuesday, the Steil campaign announced that the Republican has been endorsed by all six county sheriffs representing Wisconsin’s first congressional district, including two Democrats: Robert Spoden of Rock County and Richard Schmidt of Milwaukee County.
In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who is a Republican, said, “The fundamental role of government is to protect its people. Bryan (Steil) also understands that one of the most important things to growing our communities and keeping them safe is economic opportunity. I’m proud to support Bryan Steil for Congress.”
Total political stunt.
James: "Mom always liked Randy best."
Wait... So, IronStache - defender of the "little guy" - has to get his Mommy to come to his aid, when his brother criticizes him in a campaign ad?
James Bryce has already asserted Randy's campaign actually wrote the press release for their mother. So, if there's a national crisis, will it be IronStache's mother casting his congressional vote for him?
The very thought that Randy Bryce could ever hold any position of actual authority is frightening.
Nancy Bryce is just another liberal Adolf who thinks they can silence everything they don't agree with. The party of "tolerance" has become the party of violent threats and censorship. I hope Homeland Sec is watching her for our safety.
Bryce is a trump-humper clone,
morally and mentally unfit to do anything?
That is what we thought.
Bryce wants to be a U.S. Congressman. Short description of duties is "to enact laws that others must follow" and "to declare war if necessary". It must be very obvious even to Racine Democrats that Randy Bryce is not morally or mentally fit to serve.
Sibling rivalry gone awry ,perhaps.
Bryces" bro on the Kochtopuss account?
Sure looks like it.
johnny....you must be on some of Randy Bryces favorite pot!!! Smoke smoke smoke that cigarette!!!!
Boo hoo hoo! It's not fair! The nasty Republicans are letting my responsible son tell the truth to everyone about my irresponsible son. Boo hoo hoo!
