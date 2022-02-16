Brother of men accused of killing alleged drug dealer in Racine warned victim before deadly shootout, police say

RACINE — More information is coming out regarding the violent death last year of a Racine man suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

The older brother of two men charged for the killing of James Hamilton on Oct. 4, 2021, reportedly warned Hamilton earlier in the day about a potential a home invasion/robbery.

Moises R. Gonzalez, 28, told Hamilton, “to be alert and watch out for himself, and arm himself because he had a bad feeling,” according to investigators.

The defendant may have had more than a bad feeling. According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Gonzalez knew his younger brothers — Christopher Martinez, 23, and Jonathan Martinez, 25 — intended to rob Hamilton.

Gonzalez was charged with armed robbery as party to a crime for the part he allegedly played in the shooting death of Hamilton. Gonzalez was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver/distribute marijuana due to the amount of marijuana law enforcement found during a search of his house on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set bail at $5,000 cash on Tuesday with the condition Gonzalez be placed on house arrest.

Bail for the Martinez brothers is set at $1 million each. They each have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery with use of force, with both charges including “as a party to a crime” modifier.

Court records indicate Gonzalez is a Racine resident; Jonathan Martinez lives in Gurnee, Illinois; and Christopher Martinez is from Waukegan.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue on Oct. 4 on the report of suspicious circumstances after a male called to report a possible home invasion at Hamilton’s home.

Inside the residence, officers said they found Hamilton dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple weapons inside the residence, including a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver with three rounds fired and blood on the handgrip. Additionally, there was an “AR-15-style rifle,” 9mm casings near the victim, a .22 caliber casing in the living room, and bullet holes in the doors and furniture.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to theorize the victim and suspects exchanged gunfire.

Officers located $125,041 in cash during the investigation, with approximately $107,530 of the cash found in a Louis Vuitton bag.

More than $6,400 in blood-soaked bills was found on the floor and approximately 7.5 pounds of drugs — marijuana, mushrooms, heroin and LSD — were also found.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from the neighborhood places a red pickup truck driven by Jonathan Martinez in the neighborhood the evening of the homicide.

Further, cellphone traces place Christopher and Jonathan Martinez’s cellphones in the immediate area the night of the homicide.

Apparent shootout

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators that he sold marijuana on the side to help make ends meet and to support his family.

It was through this side gig that he said he knew Hamilton. Later, he introduced Hamilton and his younger brother Christopher Martinez, and the two men allegedly began moving large quantities of cocaine.

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators that Christopher Martinez was aware of the large amounts of cash that Hamilton had and had purportedly spoken repeatedly about the possibility of robbing him.

On the day of the homicide, Gonzalez allegedly picked up Hamilton’s roommate so he would be out of the house for the day. It was at that time that he warned Hamilton “to arm himself because he had a bad feeling.”

It may be that Hamilton took the advice seriously because, according to the criminal complaint, the evidence at the scene indicated the victim and the suspects may have had a shootout.

Allegedly, Gonzalez received a text message from Christopher Martinez stating the robbery had gone bad and he had shot Hamilton. Christopher Martinez also allegedly said he was going to go back for the money but Gonzalez texted him “that it would be stupid to go back” and instead he should “get out of there,” according to the criminal complaint.

Gonzalez said Hamilton was alive after the shooting and made a call to his roommate, who was still with Gonzalez, telling him that either he had been shot or that his dog had been shot.

Later, Christopher Martinez allegedly blamed Gonzalez for what transpired at Hamilton’s house because when they entered, he was armed and on the lookout.

According to Gonzalez, Christopher Martinez said Hamilton shot first and he allegedly returned fire, killing him.

Gonzalez described Christopher Martinez as “wild and crazy and had once aimed a rifle” at him, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant also said his brother had “badgered” him about assisting in the robbery and had further offered $10,000 cash for the assistance.

Gonzalez allegedly told investigators “he didn’t want to upset Christopher because he was scared for his safety and the safety of his family.”

