MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man is facing a potential fifth charge of operating while intoxicated and two other men are in custody for other violations after sheriff's deputies investigated a report of a broken down vehicle early Sunday morning on Interstate 94.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
At 3:39 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a dark colored car with no lights or flashers on in the right travel lane of the northbound lanes on I-94 just north of Spring Street. The caller said there were three people walking in the travel lanes.
A second caller confirmed that the three people were walking south toward Highway 20.
A Racine County deputy saw a male walking north on the northbound on ramp from Highway 20, however when he was able to drive to the area the male was gone. The same man was eventually located on the East Frontage Road north of Racine Toyota. The man was identified as Robert Terrell III, 40, of Kenosha. Terrell said he was walking home from his car that had broke down on the interstate. Terrell admitted he had two friends that had also walked from the car.
Terrell admitted that he was the driver of the car on the interstate and reportedly told deputies “I’m drunk“.
Terrell failed standard field sobriety tests and blew a 0.18 blood alcohol. Terrell was arrested on a pending charge of operating while intoxicated, fifth offense. which is a felony. He was being held as of Sunday on $5,000 bond at the Racine County Jail.
The other two parties, Ivan Turner and Orlando Carr both of Kenosha, were located near the Citgo gas station on Sylvania Avenue at Highway 20 in Yorkville. Carr was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for a probation violation. Turner was found to have two active warrants and was taken to jail with a bond of $1,216.
