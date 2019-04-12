KANSASVILLE — A western Kenosha County man, whose blood alcohol concentration was reportedly nearly three times the legal limit, is now facing a possible fourth OWI conviction.
Samuel T. Stevens, 39, of the 1900 block of 240th Avenue, Brighton, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated — his fourth offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:54 p.m. Thursday, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle without license plates near the intersection of South Beaumont (Highway 75) and Durand (Highway 11) avenues in the Kansasville business district.
The deputy noticed that the driver, identified by his ID as Stevens, had glassy and bloodshot eyes and both Stevens and the vehicle smelled like intoxicants.
Stevens told the deputy he had reportedly drank four beers several hours before.
When asked to exit his vehicle, Stevens was allegedly unsteady on his feet, using the side of the vehicle to maintain his balance.
Field sobriety tests were attempted, but the deputy said Stevens was unable to follow directions.
Stevens was then arrested. A preliminary breath test came back with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.236.
As of Friday evening, Stevens remained in custody on a $1,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.