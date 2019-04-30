KENOSHA — A Brighton man is being held on $25,000 bond for a police chase that started when a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop him for an emissions violation and ended only after his vehicle was rammed by Mount Pleasant squad cars.
“This was a very serious, very dangerous police pursuit in which multiple injuries could have occurred,” said Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating in setting the bond.
Aaron Kimberly, 41, was driving north on Sheridan Road near Seventh Avenue in the City of Kenosha Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. when a deputy doing a random license plate check found the vehicle’s registration was suspended for an emissions violation. The registered driver of the vehicle — Kimberly — also had a revoked driver’s license.
The deputy attempted to stop Kimberly on the 2000 block of Alford Park Drive in Kenosha, but the vehicle continued north at 30 to 45 mph. “Unsure of why he would not stop, I looked at the registered owner’s driving record and observed three prior OWI offenses,” the deputy wrote in his report.
At the Racine County line, Mount Pleasant Police put out spike strips on Highway 32. Kimberly drove over the spike strips and accelerated, his front and rear driver’s side tires now flat.
The deputy continued the pursuit, now using his squad speaker to yell at the driver to pull over. He did not.
At Highway 32 and Highway 11, Mount Pleasant Police put out a second set of spike strips, this time covering all lanes of traffic. Kimberly again drove over the strips and continued north, now with three flat tires.
After passing Highway 11, a Mount Pleasant officer used his squad car to intentionally ram the rear driver’s side of Kimberly’s vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, Kimberly lost control briefly, but then continued north on Highway 32. The same officer again rammed the vehicle, which this time spun onto the grass on the east side of the road, coming to a stop facing south. The vehicle then drove across the grass and headed south in the northbound lanes of Highway 32, then turned right onto westbound Highway 11 (Durand Avenue), according to the criminal complaint.
Once on Highway 11, Kimberly is alleged to have accelerated into a Mount Pleasant squad car that was parked blocking traffic with its emergency lights on.
“At that moment I observed numerous Mount Pleasant police cars intentionally strike the vehicle in the hope to disable to vehicle, stopping the pursuit as it continued to grow more dangerous to the public,” the deputy wrote in his report. “The suspect vehicle was still attempting to get away, as I could hear the vehicle’s engine rev as I exited my vehicle.”
Kimberly, of the 28000 block of First Street in Brighton, was arrested at gunpoint.
None of the officers involved were injured, although one squad car was so badly damaged it had to be towed.
Charges filed on Monday
Kimberly was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with fleeing police, failure to install an ignition interlock device, operating while revoked and three counts of bail jumping. At the time of his arrest, Kimberly was out on bond for an operating while revoked charge. In Racine County, Mount Pleasant Police are recommending additional charges, including hit-and-run and recklessly endangering safety.
In court Monday, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Kimberly has a long criminal history, including convictions for battery, stalking and possession of narcotics.
Kimberly is next scheduled to appear in court May 8 for a preliminary hearing. He remained in custody as of Tuesday night at the Kenosha County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.