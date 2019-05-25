MOUNT PLEASANT — The Lakeside community is looking a little brighter and a little greener than it did on Friday.
The three officers stationed at the Mount Pleasant Lakeside Community Oriented Policing House at 2237 Mead St. — James Kelley Jr., Malcolm Kelly and Frank Jaramillo — used some of the money raised at COP House fundraisers to buy more than 100 hanging flower baskets from Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 11600 Washington Ave.
On Saturday, Kelly, Kelley and three teens doing community service loaded up a trailer with the baskets and went door to door for nine square blocks delivering baskets to the neighborhood. Jaramillo was unable to join them.
Life and happiness
Kelly said the baskets were a way to infuse the neighborhood with new life.
“Flowers mean life and happiness,” he said.
He could also see it bringing neighbors closer together when they see each other out on their porches, watering the flowers.
Kelly drove the squad’s pickup truck, pulling a trailer full of flowers as Kelley and the teens grabbed baskets and brought them to people’s doorsteps.
“It’s more personal if we bring it to them,” said Kelley.
If someone was home, Kelly would help hang the baskets on their porch. If they weren’t, he left the basket and his card so the residents would know from where it came.
Handing the flowers out door-to-door gave Kelley a chance to check in with people. He saw a lot of familiar faces, having been stationed in Lakeside for decades.
“A lot of people know us around here,” he said.
People such as Henry Riddle, who was sitting on his front porch playing Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross on his stereo. Riddle said he’s known Kelley since he moved to the area 19 years ago. Kelley gave him a basket sprinkled with bright yellow flowers.
“You’ve got the prettiest one,” said Kelley.
“I think that’s something lovely,” Riddle said about the basket.
As Kelley walked away, Riddle told him that once he got the smoker on his porch going, he’d bring some smoked meat by the COP House. Kelley said he’ll be around.
“For the most part, we’re down here. We’re in the neighborhood,” Kelley said. “We’re trying to show people that this is a great neighborhood.”
On Wednesday, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens and other MPPD officers will hold Coffee with a Cop at McDonald’s, 6630 Washington Ave., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Lakeside COP House Golf Scramble — which raises money for activities such as hanging baskets for the neighborhood, the annual Halloween house and Christmas party with Santa, Mrs. Claus and gifts for neighborhood children — is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Meadowbrook County Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.