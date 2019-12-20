You are the owner of this article.
Breaking news...literally: Glass shower doors fall off back of truck
Breaking news...literally: Glass shower doors fall off back of truck

Shattered glass

A man cleans up glass Friday after three shower doors fell off the back of a Wisconsin Shower Door truck at approximately 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Fourth Street, right in front of The Journal Times. Racine Police squads blocked off both ends of Fourth Street, at Main Street and Wisconsin Avenue, until the glass had been removed from the roadway. 

 Alyssa Mauk

RACINE — It was breaking news, literally, Friday morning after three shower doors fell off the back of a Wisconsin Shower Door truck in the 200 block of Fourth Street, right outside The Journal Times.

The incident happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. Two Racine Police squads blocked off both ends of Fourth Street at Main Street and Wisconsin Avenue as the glass was cleaned up from the street. 

