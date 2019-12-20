Breaking news...literally: Glass shower doors fall off back of truck

RACINE — It was breaking news, literally, Friday morning after three shower doors fell off the back of a Wisconsin Shower Door truck in the 200 block of Fourth Street, right outside The Journal Times.
You have free articles remaining.
The incident happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. Two Racine Police squads blocked off both ends of Fourth Street at Main Street and Wisconsin Avenue as the glass was cleaned up from the street.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle R Finch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gabrielle R Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Jamie O Gill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Letephia Y Hiler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Desmen H Pete
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline R Robinson
Jacqueline R Robinson, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of narcotic drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Justin V Pierce
Justin V Pierce, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marissa M Rangel
Marissa M Rangel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Taurean L White
Taurean L White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert N Franklin
Robert N Franklin, Chicago, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Mark A Benson
Mark A Benson, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Jason Cagle
Jason Cagle, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).