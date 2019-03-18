YORKVILLE — When a 5-foot-long tree branch was observed hanging in the front grill of a Toyota Corolla on Highway KR near Highway 45 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy felt compelled to initiate a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
The branch appeared to have “caused a safety risk to the operator of the vehicle and other vehicles on the road,” the deputy reported.
As the deputy approached the Corolla, which had stopped on County Line Road, just west of Highway 45, he reported smelling marijuana.
The driver reportedly told the deputy he did not realize there was a branch stuck in his vehicle and did not know how it got there. He also told the deputy that he and his passenger had been bowling at Old Settlers Lanes in nearby Union Grove and were heading to Racine to take his passenger home, even though the car was heading west when stopped.
Marijuana was reportedly found in the pocket of the passenger, identified as Kyle Kapellusch, 26, of the 4900 block of Regal Court, Racine. The deputy also reported finding an open drinking glass in the front cup holder of the vehicle that appeared to contain whiskey. On the floor of the vehicle, a plastic bag with marijuana inside was found inside a peanut butter jar.
In total, 11.2 grams of marijuana was recovered, deputies said.
Kapellusch was charged on Monday with a felony possession of THC as a second and subsequent offense. He has a prior conviction for possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana in Nebraska in 2016, court records indicated.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Kapellusch at 8:30 a.m. on April 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Monday night at the Racine County Jail.
The driver reportedly failed two field sobriety tests and was later found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.133 percent. He was named in the criminal complaint, but charges against him could not be confirmed as of Monday.
