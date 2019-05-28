Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly leaving her 6-year-old son, who has cognitive and behavioral disabilities, alone without supervision Friday while she went to work in Kenosha.

Samantha A. Koons, 26 , of the 3300 block of Packer Drive, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday with neglecting a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 2 p.m. Friday, two Caledonia Police officers were dispatched for a report of a small child walking along Four Mile Road near Green Bay Road, an area that is one of the busiest in the village and which lacks sidewalks.

The boy was found in front of the former CalStar Industries on the south side of Four Mile Road. An officer reported that the boy was distraught, scared and crying. He reportedly said he was the only one home and that his mother was at work.

The child pointed to the apartment building he lived in, which was about 0.4 miles from where he was found, and an officer took him to his apartment. No one else was home, and the boy said his brother was at school. The boy said he had been home a long time but could not say exactly how long.

He said he last ate oatmeal that morning while his mother slept. The officer made him macaroni and cheese, which the boy ate quickly.

Mother’s story

The criminal complaint further states that the officer was able to reach Koons at work in Kenosha, about a 20-mile drive from the apartment. She claimed she had left for work about 1:30 p.m. and that “Devon” was supposed to watch the boy. However, Koons could not provide any contact information or a last name for Devon. The officer reported that Koons sounded annoyed during the phone call.

The officer made contact with the older brother who said he did not know anyone named Devon. While at school, the officer learned that the younger boy was suspended from school and that he had behavioral and cognitive disabilities.

The officer arrested Koons — who has a prior conviction for retail theft — for failing to provide the necessary care for the boy. As of Tuesday evening she was being held in the Racine County Jail; a $2,000 signature bond had been set.

Her next court appearance was set for June 13 at the Law Enforcement Center.

