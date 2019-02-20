RACINE — After a frigid approximately 15 minutes in the water, emergency workers rescued a 15-year-old boy who fell into Lake Michigan Wednesday evening.
Racine Police Sgt. Tim Koetting said the boy and a friend were hanging out on the ice near the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., when the boy fell into the water and could not get back out.
The friend called 911 at 6:19 p.m. and rescue workers pulled him out of the water at 6:35 p.m., according to Susan Palubicki, Racine Fire Department battalion chief. The boy was then rushed to Ascension All Saints Hospital.
After slipping into the water, waves continued to crash down on the boy and "he hung on for dear life" to a piece of ice, Koetting said.
The boy was about 75 yards from shore when he was rescued, Koetting said.
Palubicki described a group rescue effort with RFD, Racine Police and the Racine County Sheriff's Office working together.
Law enforcement personnel threw ropes into the water, as firefighters donned cold-water protection "Gumby" suits and got in the water themselves to pull the boy out.
Koetting said he believed the boy "was doing okay so far" as of Wednesday evening.
