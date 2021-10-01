Boy, 14, accused of killing teen is now in custody, as is his mother

RACINE — A 14-year-old who fled the state after being accused of killing a 17-year-old in Racine last month is in custody. So is his mother, who has been charged with helping him hide from law enforcement.
Sincere Senmeon “Swerv” Granados, the 14-year-old, whose address is listed on the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, was arrested along with his mom, Cynthia Granados, by U.S. Marshals in Waukegan, Illinois, within the last week, Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed.
A story in Friday's Journal Times inaccurately reported that Sincere Granados was not yet in custody, since online court records and criminal complaint filings had not yet been updated to include the new information. On Friday, criminal charges were officially levied against Sincere Granados.
He faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent for allegedly shooting and killing 17-year-old Jayden Cronin at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 3, at the corner of Woodrow Avenue in North Memorial Drive in Racine.
The Journal Times is naming Sincere Granados because he has been charged as an adult.
Cronin, according to his family, was walking home from a football game when he was killed. He was shot multiple times. He had just started his senior year at Racine Unified's Turning Point Academy.
If convicted of the killing, Sincere Granados will be sentenced to a minimum of life in prison.
The Racine County District Attorney's Office updated the criminal complaint against Sincere Granados on Friday, adding that Cronin's "hand was in his hoodie pocket which contained a firearm" when he was found.
According to online court records, Sincere Granados has been placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring. Cash bond has been set at $300,000. He is next due in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 7.
Cynthia C. Granados, 35, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, is charged with harboring or aiding a felon. A warrant for her arrest was filed Sept. 16; she was arrested two weeks later and was held in Lake County Jail in Waukegan, Illinois, before being transported to the Racine County Jail on Thursday.