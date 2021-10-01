Boy, 14, accused of killing teen is now in custody, as is his mother

The Journal Times is naming Sincere Granados because he has been charged as an adult.

Cronin, according to his family, was walking home from a football game when he was killed. He was shot multiple times. He had just started his senior year at Racine Unified's Turning Point Academy.

If convicted of the killing, Sincere Granados will be sentenced to a minimum of life in prison.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office updated the criminal complaint against Sincere Granados on Friday, adding that Cronin's "hand was in his hoodie pocket which contained a firearm" when he was found.

According to online court records, Sincere Granados has been placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring. Cash bond has been set at $300,000. He is next due in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 7.

Cynthia C. Granados, 35, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, is charged with harboring or aiding a felon. A warrant for her arrest was filed Sept. 16; she was arrested two weeks later and was held in Lake County Jail in Waukegan, Illinois, before being transported to the Racine County Jail on Thursday.