RACINE — The reportedly bow-wielding man whom a Racine Police officer shot at and missed Saturday was formally charged Wednesday with multiple felonies related to alleged domestic abuse.
Brad R. Londre, 43, of the 1900 block of Erie Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a victim with domestic abuse assessments, aggravated battery of someone with a physical disability with domestic abuse assessments and false imprisonment with domestic abuse assessments.
According to the criminal complaint:
Three Racine Police officers responded to Londre’s residence Saturday after a caller reported a man and a woman fighting.
A woman with a bloodied face ran toward the officers while calling for help. Londre appeared at the top of the stairs “armed with a loaded crossbow” and pointed the bow at officers, the complaint says. The bow was previously described as a compound bow.
One officer shot at Londre but missed. The gun jammed, and the three officers retreated. When officers approached again, Londre did not have the bow. Police then arrested him.
The woman went on to tell police that she suffers from multiple sclerosis and Londre was aware of that. Her lip was bleeding, eye was bruised and legs were bruised; she was hospitalized.
The woman told police she got into an argument with Londre when he tried going to a friend’s house. The woman said she did not want Londre to go because she thought he would drink and do drugs there. He allegedly elbowed her in the face and left.
When Londre returned, he was reportedly drunk and began yelling at the woman. He then referred to himself as “the boss.”
The woman began to walk down the stairs to leave when Londre said, “What you gunna (sic) do, call 911? I will kill you. … Did you forget who the boss is?”
He took away the woman’s phone. She was able to run back up the stairs and lock Londre out. She called police using his phone.
Londre remained in the Racine County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a hold order, records show. He made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $25,000.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dana Dominga Cruz
Dana Dominga Cruz, 2800 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lataisha E. Dismuke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against a financial institution (value does not exceed $500) with prior burglary/theft conviction, forgery, uttering a forgery.
Robin J. Grainger
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim.
Olivia G. Sanchez
Olivia G. Sanchez, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park or school, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jabari M. Scurlock
Jabari M. Scurlock, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Reginald D. Taylor
Reginald D. Taylor, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joshua A. Jewell
Joshua A. Jewell, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Danielle Ann Lastufka
Danielle Ann Lastufka, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping, cause injury by operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ryan S. Ratliff
Ryan S. Ratliff, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. Scott
Christopher L. Scott, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher M. Haroian
Christopher M. Haroian, 7800 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Now we get to comment? This idiot is lucky the police officer didn’t empty his clip on him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.