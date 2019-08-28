{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The reportedly bow-wielding man whom a Racine Police officer shot at and missed Saturday was formally charged Wednesday with multiple felonies related to alleged domestic abuse.

Brad R. Londre, 43, of the 1900 block of Erie Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a victim with domestic abuse assessments, aggravated battery of someone with a physical disability with domestic abuse assessments and false imprisonment with domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint:

Three Racine Police officers responded to Londre’s residence Saturday after a caller reported a man and a woman fighting.

A woman with a bloodied face ran toward the officers while calling for help. Londre appeared at the top of the stairs “armed with a loaded crossbow” and pointed the bow at officers, the complaint says. The bow was previously described as a compound bow.

One officer shot at Londre but missed. The gun jammed, and the three officers retreated. When officers approached again, Londre did not have the bow. Police then arrested him.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The woman went on to tell police that she suffers from multiple sclerosis and Londre was aware of that. Her lip was bleeding, eye was bruised and legs were bruised; she was hospitalized.

The woman told police she got into an argument with Londre when he tried going to a friend’s house. The woman said she did not want Londre to go because she thought he would drink and do drugs there. He allegedly elbowed her in the face and left.

When Londre returned, he was reportedly drunk and began yelling at the woman. He then referred to himself as “the boss.”

The woman began to walk down the stairs to leave when Londre said, “What you gunna (sic) do, call 911? I will kill you. … Did you forget who the boss is?”

He took away the woman’s phone. She was able to run back up the stairs and lock Londre out. She called police using his phone.

Londre remained in the Racine County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a hold order, records show. He made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $25,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments