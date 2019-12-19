Bond reduced, then increased for woman accused in fatal Villa Street shooting

In interviews with police, Scheit indicated that she was trapped in an abusive relationship with Perez. They met last month through Facebook, she said.

“Initially he was loving,” Scheit told police, according to the complaint, but then he “became controlling and violent.

“She stated she did not want to be with him, and did not want him to move in (with her on Villa Street), but that he threatened to burn her house down if she did not let him move into the house," the complaint states.

Scheit said that she had taken a photo of Perez holding her .380 Smith & Wesson handgun. He then gave the gun back to her, at which point he noticed a notification on Scheit’s phone that “infuriated him.”

Perez then took several steps toward Scheit. That’s when she shot him, according to the complaint.

There were two bullet wounds in Perez’s chest, according to police, and an autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds.”

A status conference for the case is set for Feb. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.