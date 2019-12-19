You are the owner of this article.
Bond reduced, then increased for woman accused in fatal Villa Street shooting
top story
Racine Circuit Court

Bond reduced, then increased for woman accused in fatal Villa Street shooting

RACINE — The bond of a Racine woman who claims she fatally shot her ex-boyfriend Victor Perez in self-defense was the topic of debate in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday.

Angela Scheit, 38, of the 1800 block of Villa Street is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. 

Perez was fatally shot on Dec. 6. Five days after 45-year-old Perez's death, Scheit appeared in court and her cash bond was set at $250,000. 

During Scheit's preliminary hearing on Thursday morning, a Racine Police investigator testified that Perez had a fake gun in his waistband at the time of the shooting. Scheit's attorneys asked for a bond reduction, and her bond was reduced to $50,000, court records show.

After that, prosecutors requested another hearing, which was also held Thursday, to discuss the issue of bond. At that hearing, Scheit's cash bond was reinstated to its original $250,000. 

Scheit remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon. If convicted, she faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. 

'He was going to kill me'

According to the criminal complaint, Scheit, a mother of four, said that she had no choice but to shoot Perez. "He was going to kill me," she told police, the complaint states.

In interviews with police, Scheit indicated that she was trapped in an abusive relationship with Perez. They met last month through Facebook, she said.

“Initially he was loving,” Scheit told police, according to the complaint, but then he “became controlling and violent.

“She stated she did not want to be with him, and did not want him to move in (with her on Villa Street), but that he threatened to burn her house down if she did not let him move into the house," the complaint states.

Scheit said that she had taken a photo of Perez holding her .380 Smith & Wesson handgun. He then gave the gun back to her, at which point he noticed a notification on Scheit’s phone that “infuriated him.”

Perez then took several steps toward Scheit. That’s when she shot him, according to the complaint.

There were two bullet wounds in Perez’s chest, according to police, and an autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds.”

A status conference for the case is set for Feb. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, online court records show. 

Angela A. Scheit

Scheit
