Bond reduced in fatal OWI case; pedestrian killed in July

RACINE — Whether or not a woman's drinking was a factor in a July crash near Downtown Racine that killed a homeless pedestrian was debated in court Monday, and the woman's bond was reduced after prosecutors failed to allow for a speedy trial.
The case against 37-year-old Keisha Farrington, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was set to go before a jury Tuesday, however the prosecution was not prepared to go to trial as prosecutors are still awaiting an accident reconstruction report, which they believe is imperative to the case.
"The nature of the case is basically whether or not the fact that the defendant being intoxicated had anything to do with what actually happened," Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel said. "It was at night, jaywalking was happening, so we can’t go forward with that trial — I think either side — until we have that report.”
Farrington's attorney, Jamie McClendon, agreed. “There doesn’t appear to be any evidence that her ability to drive or cause this unfortunate, awful accident was by her drinking," McClendon said. "She was going the speed limit, she tried to brake, she had a green light, the person was jaywalking, and these are all in the police report.”
Farrington is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense; and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
A demand for a speedy trial was filed in the case on Nov. 15. According to Wisconsin statutes, if a defendant facing felony charges demands a speedy trial, the trial should begin within 90 days of that request. If not, the defendant "shall be discharged from custody," but may still be under a bond and conditions set by the court.
“I don’t want my client to miss out on the opportunity to be released out on a speedy trial due to the state’s inability to bring her to trial within the 90 days,” McClendon said. “We should be entitled to it (the report) because it is a part of discovery and it’s up to them to get us our discovery in a timely manner knowing this is a speedy trial.”
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen modified Farrington's current $100,000 cash bond to a $100,000 signature bond. Conditions of bond include a SCRAM brand bracelet (which monitors alcohol consumption), no driving and house arrest.
Farrington is already in custody at the Racine County Jail for a separate OWI conviction. She would not be released until she completed her jail time in that case on Feb. 20.
A status hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Fatal crash, previous arrest
On the evening of July 30, Farrington reportedly struck 64-year-old Clarence A. Ellis III at the corner of Sixth and Marquette streets. Ellis was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse, according to the criminal complaint.
When police arrived, Farrington was reportedly standing by and admitted to striking Ellis with her car. She told investigators that she had a few drinks. “Oh my God, I’m going to jail and I’ll never see my babies again,” Farrington allegedly said.
In December 2015, Farrington was sentenced to jail time and four years’ probation after she drove drunk on July 4, 2015, with her infant in her car and struck her friend, fracturing her friend's leg.
