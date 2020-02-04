Bond reduced in fatal OWI case; pedestrian killed in July

RACINE — Whether or not a woman's drinking was a factor in a July crash near Downtown Racine that killed a homeless pedestrian was debated in court Monday, and the woman's bond was reduced after prosecutors failed to allow for a speedy trial.

The case against 37-year-old Keisha Farrington, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was set to go before a jury Tuesday, however the prosecution was not prepared to go to trial as prosecutors are still awaiting an accident reconstruction report, which they believe is imperative to the case.

"The nature of the case is basically whether or not the fact that the defendant being intoxicated had anything to do with what actually happened," Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel said. "It was at night, jaywalking was happening, so we can’t go forward with that trial — I think either side — until we have that report.”

Farrington's attorney, Jamie McClendon, agreed. “There doesn’t appear to be any evidence that her ability to drive or cause this unfortunate, awful accident was by her drinking," McClendon said. "She was going the speed limit, she tried to brake, she had a green light, the person was jaywalking, and these are all in the police report.”