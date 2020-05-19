Bond reduced, house arrest allowed for man accused of child pornography, enticement

RACINE — The bond was reduced for a 22-year-old Racine man who allegedly aided an underage teenage runaway girl, dated her and shared nude photos of her, and he may be headed home on house arrest, online court records show.
Travon A. James of the 1600 block of South Memorial Drive appeared in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
Judge Mark Nielsen ruled that James may be placed on house arrest while his case makes it way through the courts.
James is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and child enticement with sexual contact, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by a person over the age of 19.
James was initially being held on a $20,000 cash bond when he was first charged in February. In April, his bond was reduced to a $10,000 cash bond.
During Friday’s bail/bond hearing, however, Nielsen modified James’ bond to a $5,000 cash bond, as well as a $15,000 signature bond, online court records show. The hearing was held via video conference.
James would be monitored via GPS and under the supervision of the Racine County Alternatives Program.
He remained in custody as of Saturday afternoon. A jury trial in the case is slated to begin on June 30.
Allegations
In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway who was believed to be living with a Racine man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay.” Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a naked man, later identified as James, in a bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.
The girl said that she and James dated while she was underage, and the two broke up after James allegedly started sharing sexual photos of the teen without her permission and after she found videos on his cellphone of him having sex with other people.
A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 3. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 5.
When James was 18, he was convicted for exposing his genitals in the presence of a child close in age to himself, which is a misdemeanor. He is not listed as a sex offender in Wisconsin.
There are currently two other cases pending against James, both of them for bail jumping.
Today's mugshots: May 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 3000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Bowers
Joseph R Bowers, 31300 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Samantha A Duggan
Samantha A Duggan, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Alexis D Howard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alonzo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alonzo W Jackson, Wadsworth, Illinois, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than equal to $500).
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 6000 block of Johnson Road, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alfonzo Thomas Jr.
Alfonzo Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie B Travis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie B Travis, Markham, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 1100 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Laquanda D Westbrook
Laquanda D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Tamia L Westbrook
Tamia L Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, use of orleoresin device during the commission of a crime (causing bodily harm).
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
