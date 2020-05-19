You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bond reduced, house arrest allowed for man accused of child pornography, enticement

Bond reduced, house arrest allowed for man accused of child pornography, enticement

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The bond was reduced for a 22-year-old Racine man who allegedly aided an underage teenage runaway girl, dated her and shared nude photos of her, and he may be headed home on house arrest, online court records show.

Travon A. James of the 1600 block of South Memorial Drive appeared in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

Judge Mark Nielsen ruled that James may be placed on house arrest while his case makes it way through the courts.

Travon James

James

James is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and child enticement with sexual contact, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by a person over the age of 19.

James was initially being held on a $20,000 cash bond when he was first charged in February. In April, his bond was reduced to a $10,000 cash bond.

During Friday’s bail/bond hearing, however, Nielsen modified James’ bond to a $5,000 cash bond, as well as a $15,000 signature bond, online court records show. The hearing was held via video conference.

James would be monitored via GPS and under the supervision of the Racine County Alternatives Program.

He remained in custody as of Saturday afternoon. A jury trial in the case is slated to begin on June 30.

Allegations

In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway who was believed to be living with a Racine man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay.” Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a naked man, later identified as James, in a bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl said that she and James dated while she was underage, and the two broke up after James allegedly started sharing sexual photos of the teen without her permission and after she found videos on his cellphone of him having sex with other people.

A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 3. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 5.

When James was 18, he was convicted for exposing his genitals in the presence of a child close in age to himself, which is a misdemeanor. He is not listed as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

There are currently two other cases pending against James, both of them for bail jumping.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News