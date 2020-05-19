Bond reduced, house arrest allowed for man accused of child pornography, enticement

Allegations

In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway who was believed to be living with a Racine man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay.” Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a naked man, later identified as James, in a bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl said that she and James dated while she was underage, and the two broke up after James allegedly started sharing sexual photos of the teen without her permission and after she found videos on his cellphone of him having sex with other people.

A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 3. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 5.

When James was 18, he was convicted for exposing his genitals in the presence of a child close in age to himself, which is a misdemeanor. He is not listed as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

There are currently two other cases pending against James, both of them for bail jumping.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.