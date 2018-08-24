RACINE — The bond of a Caledonia woman accused of providing drugs to a man who died of an overdose was reduced in court Friday.
Jana L. Mehevic, 30, of the 3600 block of River Bend Drive, is charged with four felonies — first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, less than one gram, and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics — all charges as a party to a crime.
During a bail/bond hearing on Friday, the cash bond for Mehevic, which was originally set for $10,000 nearly a month ago, was reduced to $3,250 cash bond.
Mehevic had been in custody since July 26. If she is able to post the reduced bond amount, she will be released, pending the outcome of the case.
Her next appearance is a status conference on Sept. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
February overdose death
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 18 Racine police were dispatched to a residence on the 900 block of William Street and found a man unconscious on the second floor. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.
An autopsy performed Feb. 19 indicated that the man’s death was caused by an “acute mixed drug intoxication of cocaine and fentanyl.”
According to cellphone records, the victim exchanged text messages with Mehevic about purchasing drugs in Milwaukee. Mehevic went with Matthew J. Halkowitz, of the 3400 block of North Main Street, Racine, to Milwaukee to purchase the drugs.
Mehevic said she and Halkowitz, 36, bought crack cocaine twice for the victim on Feb. 17. Police believe the drugs Mehevic and Halkowitz delivered to the victim are what caused his death.
Man also charged
Halkowitz also faces the same charges as Mehevic in connection to the man’s death. On July 27, Halkowitz appeared in court and also pleaded not guilty.
For the first-degree reckless homicide charge, both Mehevic and Halkowitz face a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.
Halkowitz’s next appearance is set for Sept. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Mehevic’s next appearance is set for Sept. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Criminals keep getting breaks in Racine due to the Republican judges.
Why does this felon keep getting breaks from the justice system? If she gets out she’ll do what she has done in the past - steal, sell drugs, and get people addicted to opioids. Keep our city safe from her and keep this convicted felon in jail until her trial.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.