Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The bond of a Caledonia woman accused of providing drugs to a man who died of an overdose was reduced in court Friday.

Jana L. Mehevic, 30, of the 3600 block of River Bend Drive, is charged with four felonies — first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, less than one gram, and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics — all charges as a party to a crime.

During a bail/bond hearing on Friday, the cash bond for Mehevic, which was originally set for $10,000 nearly a month ago, was reduced to $3,250 cash bond.

Mehevic had been in custody since July 26. If she is able to post the reduced bond amount, she will be released, pending the outcome of the case.

Her next appearance is a status conference on Sept. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

February overdose death

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 18 Racine police were dispatched to a residence on the 900 block of William Street and found a man unconscious on the second floor. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

An autopsy performed Feb. 19 indicated that the man’s death was caused by an “acute mixed drug intoxication of cocaine and fentanyl.”

According to cellphone records, the victim exchanged text messages with Mehevic about purchasing drugs in Milwaukee. Mehevic went with Matthew J. Halkowitz, of the 3400 block of North Main Street, Racine, to Milwaukee to purchase the drugs.

Mehevic said she and Halkowitz, 36, bought crack cocaine twice for the victim on Feb. 17. Police believe the drugs Mehevic and Halkowitz delivered to the victim are what caused his death.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Man also charged

Halkowitz also faces the same charges as Mehevic in connection to the man’s death. On July 27, Halkowitz appeared in court and also pleaded not guilty.

For the first-degree reckless homicide charge, both Mehevic and Halkowitz face a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Halkowitz’s next appearance is set for Sept. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Mehevic’s next appearance is set for Sept. 4.

0
0
0
1
6

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments