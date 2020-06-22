Bombs found during child sex crime investigation

BURLINGTON — Police find pipe bombs in a residential basement during an investigation of child sexual assault and child sex crimes.
Kyle Gustin, 38, was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:
Officers were sent to investigate allegations of child sexual assault and child sex crimes against multiple victims on West Chestnut Street on June 14.
A search warrant was executed at Gustin’s residence on June 15, where police found pipe bombs in a safe in the basement. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted and the pipe bombs were disabled.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone having additional information in reference to the above mentioned suspect and investigation is urged to contact Investigator Luke Johnson at 262-636-3312.
Today's mugshots: June 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Koy Allen Brixius
Koy Allen Brixius, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Corey M Carr
Corey M Carr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance.
Ricky Grant
Ricky Grant, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Kimberly L Kearney
Kimberly L Kearney, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing stolen property.
Joshua D Kosterman
Joshua D Kosterman, 3500 block of Daisy La, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Qyntavious D Parks
Qyntavious D Parks, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Reginald A Stephenson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Reginald A Stephenson, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.
Tarale D Stills Jr.
Tarale D Stills Jr., 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon.
John E Vanhara
John E Vanhara, 3800 block of Contessa Court, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Trevon J Bunck
Trevon J Bunck, 600 block South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Jasmine E Canady
Jasmine E Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property.
Michael Lee Cunningham
Michael Lee Cunningham, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marco Antonio De Leon
Marco Antonio De Leon, 3600 block of Pierce Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Robert D Hadlock
Robert D Hadlock, 100 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lee T Hathaway
Lee T Hathaway, 1600 block of Richard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joshua J Miller
Joshua J Miller, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Demetrius M Mitchell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Demetrius M Mitchell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Clinton J Moore
Clinton J Moore, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christian S Nicholson
Christian S Nicholson, Chicago, Illinois, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael D Stoner
Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demecko Whitehead
Demecko Whitehead, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jamal S Williams
Jamal S Williams, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
