Bombs found during child sex crime investigation

BURLINGTON — Police find pipe bombs in a residential basement during an investigation of child sexual assault and child sex crimes.

Kyle Gustin, 38, was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:

Officers were sent to investigate allegations of child sexual assault and child sex crimes against multiple victims on West Chestnut Street on June 14.

A search warrant was executed at Gustin’s residence on June 15, where police found pipe bombs in a safe in the basement. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted and the pipe bombs were disabled.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone having additional information in reference to the above mentioned suspect and investigation is urged to contact Investigator Luke Johnson at 262-636-3312.

