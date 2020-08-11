Bohners Lake man allegedly flashed a woman, tried to start picking fights at Burlington bars

BURLINGTON — A Bohners Lake man allegedly flashed a woman and tried to start picking fights at bars Saturday night in the city's Downtown area.
Jason M. Erickson, 43, of the 8000 block of Ford Drive, in the Town of Burlington, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior in connection to the incidents.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, a Burlington Police officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Pine Street for a report of a man yelling at and flashing people.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to two victims outside Mercantile Hall, a reception and events facility at 425 N. Pine St. One of the victims stated that she was standing outside when Erickson allegedly pulled his shorts down and asked her whether she wanted to have sex, in lewd terminology.
The victim said that Erickson asked her if he could enter the venue and she told him no because it was a private wedding. When asked who the wedding was for, she responded the attendees were people from Illinois. Erickson then said "(Expletive) the Illinois-ians" and again reportedly suggested sex to the woman, again in lewd terminology. He then reportedly pulled down his pants and started flashing cars coming towards him.
The other victim was an employee at Lucky Mojo's, a bar at 460 N. Pine St., and stated Erickson had been inside and was "trying to fight everyone" and was told to leave. He finished his beer and another employee advised that he was not to be sold more alcohol. He then said he wanted to fight people and was kicked out.
An officer checked the nearby bar Therapy, 117 W. Chestnut St., and saw Erickson there. The officer spoke to him about the incidents and he denied attempting to start any fights or pulling down his pants. When asked if he had been to Lucky Mojo's, Erickson originally denied going there but then admitted to being there and getting kicked out.
Erickson then started becoming aggressive as he was placed under arrest. He also allegedly asked "should I play this Black Lives Matter?"
As he was escorted to the police car he reportedly said "I can fight you, right?" He continued to be unruly and continued to yell expletives. He also stated "Why are you fighting the white man?" My lawyer is going to (expletive) you up man."
A status conference for Erickson is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven Joe Allen
Steven Joe Allen, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Pheanjay J Bean
Pheanjay (aka Pheanjau Bean-Jones) J Bean, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug traffic place.
Desiree G Bell
Desiree G Bell, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassondra L Britton
Cassondra L Britton, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jason M Erickson
Jason M Erickson, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Qursene NMI Jones
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sam S Knuth
Sam S Knuth, Franksville, Wisconsin, entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Scott R McQueen
Scott (aka Mohammed Lateef Shariff) R McQueen, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laterrion T Nelson
Laterrion T Nelson, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski, Delavan, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kiron D Price
Kiron D Price, 300 block of South Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A Sawisky
Jacob (aka Jay) A Sawisky, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
David A Schroeder
David A Schroeder, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John P Vanwaard
John P Vanwaard, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary M Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mary M Ward, 600 block West Lawn Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jerry L Fordham Jr
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jerry (aka Bankroll Freshh) L Fordham Jr, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zachary R Abbott
Zachary R Abbott, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
David Charles Conley
David (aka Junior) Charles Conley, 1000 block of Prospect Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal trespass (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rolando Villarreal
Rolando Villarreal, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation), obstructing an officer.
Santiana A Ramirez
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kavon A Bailey
Kavon A Bailey, 1100 block Lockwood Avenue, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, arson building, burglary of building dwelling.
