Bohners Lake man allegedly flashed a woman, tried to start picking fights at Burlington bars

The other victim was an employee at Lucky Mojo's, a bar at 460 N. Pine St., and stated Erickson had been inside and was "trying to fight everyone" and was told to leave. He finished his beer and another employee advised that he was not to be sold more alcohol. He then said he wanted to fight people and was kicked out.

An officer checked the nearby bar Therapy, 117 W. Chestnut St., and saw Erickson there. The officer spoke to him about the incidents and he denied attempting to start any fights or pulling down his pants. When asked if he had been to Lucky Mojo's, Erickson originally denied going there but then admitted to being there and getting kicked out.

Erickson then started becoming aggressive as he was placed under arrest. He also allegedly asked "should I play this Black Lives Matter?"

As he was escorted to the police car he reportedly said "I can fight you, right?" He continued to be unruly and continued to yell expletives. He also stated "Why are you fighting the white man?" My lawyer is going to (expletive) you up man."

A status conference for Erickson is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0