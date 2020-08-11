You have permission to edit this article.
Bohners Lake man allegedly flashed a woman, tried to start picking fights at Burlington bars
Burlington

BURLINGTON — A Bohners Lake man allegedly flashed a woman and tried to start picking fights at bars Saturday night in the city's Downtown area. 

Jason M. Erickson, 43, of the 8000 block of Ford Drive, in the Town of Burlington, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior in connection to the incidents. 

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, a Burlington Police officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Pine Street for a report of a man yelling at and flashing people.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to two victims outside Mercantile Hall, a reception and events facility at 425 N. Pine St. One of the victims stated that she was standing outside when Erickson allegedly pulled his shorts down and asked her whether she wanted to have sex, in lewd terminology.

The victim said that Erickson asked her if he could enter the venue and she told him no because it was a private wedding. When asked who the wedding was for, she responded the attendees were people from Illinois. Erickson then said "(Expletive) the Illinois-ians" and again reportedly suggested sex to the woman, again in lewd terminology. He then reportedly pulled down his pants and started flashing cars coming towards him.

Jason Erickson

Erickson

The other victim was an employee at Lucky Mojo's, a bar at 460 N. Pine St., and stated Erickson had been inside and was "trying to fight everyone" and was told to leave. He finished his beer and another employee advised that he was not to be sold more alcohol. He then said he wanted to fight people and was kicked out. 

An officer checked the nearby bar Therapy, 117 W. Chestnut St., and saw Erickson there. The officer spoke to him about the incidents and he denied attempting to start any fights or pulling down his pants. When asked if he had been to Lucky Mojo's, Erickson originally denied going there but then admitted to being there and getting kicked out. 

Erickson then started becoming aggressive as he was placed under arrest. He also allegedly asked "should I play this Black Lives Matter?"

As he was escorted to the police car he reportedly said "I can fight you, right?" He continued to be unruly and continued to yell expletives. He also stated "Why are you fighting the white man?" My lawyer is going to (expletive) you up man."

A status conference for Erickson is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

