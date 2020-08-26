Bohners Lake man allegedly crashes into woods; receives his 3rd OWI charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Bohners Lake man, who allegedly drove through a person's yard and crashed into the woods, is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as a result of the incident.

Bryant N. Doll, 33, of the 8000 block of Ford Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense) and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:07 p.m. on Monday, a Racine County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to the Hunny Tree Mini Mart at 7850 McHenry St. (Highway P), in reference to an unwanted party. An employee described the subject to be a white male, wearing a black shirt and plaid shorts and appeared intoxicated.

At approximately 6:14 p.m., an officer received a new dispatch advising that a hit-and-run accident had occurred at the 8000 block of Gateway Drive, a couple of blocks east of McHenry Street. The victims advised that a silver truck with a cab on the back "ripped" through their yard and damaged their fence. The deputy contacted the employee from the Hunny Tree Mini Mart, who confirmed the suspect left in a silver Dodge Dakota pickup. Dispatch advised the vehicle belonged to Doll.