Bohners Lake man allegedly crashes into woods; receives his 3rd OWI charge

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Bohners Lake man, who allegedly drove through a person's yard and crashed into the woods, is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as a result of the incident.
Bryant N. Doll, 33, of the 8000 block of Ford Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense) and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:07 p.m. on Monday, a Racine County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to the Hunny Tree Mini Mart at 7850 McHenry St. (Highway P), in reference to an unwanted party. An employee described the subject to be a white male, wearing a black shirt and plaid shorts and appeared intoxicated.
At approximately 6:14 p.m., an officer received a new dispatch advising that a hit-and-run accident had occurred at the 8000 block of Gateway Drive, a couple of blocks east of McHenry Street. The victims advised that a silver truck with a cab on the back "ripped" through their yard and damaged their fence. The deputy contacted the employee from the Hunny Tree Mini Mart, who confirmed the suspect left in a silver Dodge Dakota pickup. Dispatch advised the vehicle belonged to Doll.
Deputies then proceeded to Doll's nearby address to gather further information regarding the incident. Upon arrival, his vehicle was not parked within the driveway. Dispatch then advised a third complainant said the vehicle crashed through his gate and traveled off the driveway, crashing into the woods at the 7100 block of McHenry St.
Upon arrival, an officer observed Doll, still seated within the driver's seat, and asked if he had been drinking. He admitted to drinking two Four Lokos, a drink that combines alcohol and caffeine. The officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants from Doll's breath and noticed his eyes were glossy and bloodshot while his speech was slow and slurred. Doll failed to complete field sobriety tests and gave a breath sample, which showed a result of .218. The legal limit in Wisconsin is 0.08. He was then placed under arrest.
In Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Doll was given a $2,500 cash bond with the condition he does not consume or possess any alcohol.
A status conference is set for Aug. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jereme D Toney
Jereme D Toney, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Ramon Ashly Williams
Ramon (aka Nonar Wilson) Ashly Williams, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation.
Kirdrell M Wright
Kirdrell M Wright, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Bryant N Doll
Bryant N Doll, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rory E Griffiths
Rory E Griffiths, 7700 block of Botting Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Viviana Avila
Viviana Avila, McHenry, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (4th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shawn M Breier
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn M Breier, 300 block of Settlement Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance.
Aymie M Cicero
Aymie M Cicero, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer
