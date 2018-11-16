RACINE — The body of a 59-year-old Racine man who disappeared while fishing at the north pier last month has washed up in South Haven, Mich., and been identified as Daniel Sprecksel.
Racine police announced Friday morning that a missing-person report on Sprecksel had been filed Oct. 13. At that time, family members of Sprecksel said he had gone fishing by the north pier on Lake Michigan that day but had not returned home. Some of Sprecksel’s fishing gear was found, but there was no sign of Sprecksel.
On Wednesday, Michigan state troopers were called to the Lake Michigan shoreline in South Haven, Mich., for a body found in the water. The body has been identified as Sprecksel. Preliminary results showed no sign of injury or trauma.
Racine County Medical Examiner Mike Payne said that Sprecksel’s body washed up in Allegan County, Mich., which is straight across Lake Michigan from Racine. By sheer coincidence, he said, Sprecksel had a relative who lives in that county and who heard a news report about a body being found.
The relative then went to the authorities and said that a relative had gone missing in Racine — which gave investigators an immediate lead. Sprecksel had some industrial injuries on his body which made identification easy, Payne said.
No other information is being released at this time, police said.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.