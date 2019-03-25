KENOSHA — Kenosha Police have identified the body of a woman found near Kenosha's lakefront Saturday as a Michigan woman reported missing and endangered last Thursday.
On Monday morning, Kenosha Police announced that the woman's body found Saturday was that of 39-year-old Amanda Hanover, a resident of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Hanover was last seen on March 18 in Portage, Michigan, according to an endangered missing person report released by KPD on Thursday. Her unoccupied vehicle was found near 101 56th Street (Fisherman’s Circle) in the City of Kenosha. A cell phone was found in the vehicle.
At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, the City of Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the 6600 block of Third Avenue after Hanover's body was reported in the water near the shoreline.
Authorities said Hanover has no known ties to Kenosha.
According to U.S. News, Hanover was also reported missing last year while living in Arizona. More than two months later, she was found in upstate New York. Police said Hanover didn't know her name or where she was from when she was found.
Anyone with information about Hanover is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or Detective Alfredson at 262-605-5203 or Detective Wilson at 262-605-5265. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Hotline 262-656-7333.
