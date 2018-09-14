KENOSHA — The body of a young man found Wednesday in Kenosha has been identified as missing teen Donovan Anderson, according to a City of Kenosha Police release issued Friday.
At 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, a deceased young man was recovered along the Lake Michigan shoreline near Carthage College.
On Friday, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the body found is that of 17-year-old Anderson, an Indian Trail High School senior and Kenosha resident.
The teen initially went missing around 5 p.m. Sept. 6. Kenosha Police Department officers responded to the area of the North Pier in the Kenosha Harbor for a person in the water. Although efforts were made by numerous agencies, they were unable to recover the person.
The teen was reportedly jumping off the pier and he and friends from school were taking photos.