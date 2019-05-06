MOUNT PLEASANT — The 52-year-old man whose body was found in a Mount Pleasant retention pond Sunday morning has been identified.
Tony Taylor, of Zion, Illinois, was reportedly fishing at a retention pond on the 3500 block of South Oakes Road preceding his death.
Racine County Medical Examiner said that the cause of death appears to be drowning.
It is not presently clear why Taylor entered the water. Payne said that more tests are being conducted to see if a medical emergency preceded Taylor falling in.
“We don’t know why he went into the water,” Payne said. “He would have been alive when he entered the water.”
Taylor reportedly has a son who lives in Racine.
According to Payne, Taylor had a fractured bone in his foot and was wearing a boot over it, which may have made it more difficult to swim.
Payne also said that the pond — which is located behind a Goodwill, Menards and Walmart on the south side of Highway 11 — has a soft shoreline and also becomes “relatively deep” quickly.
South Shore Fire and Rescue retrieved Taylor's body from the pond Sunday morning after the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a request from the Fox Lake (Ill.) Police Department. Taylor reportedly hadn't been heard from or seen in more than a day preceding his death.
Cell tower information indicated that Taylor's cell phone had been located in the south central area of Mount Pleasant that day.