RACINE — It could be between six and eight weeks before the results of the blood draw of the Racine Police sergeant allegedly involved in an OWI hit-and-run crash are in, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo's blood test results, which were obtained two hours after his arrest on Dec. 17 — have not been received back from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.
Stulo reportedly refused initial requests for alcohol assessments and asked for a lawyer. After a search warrant was issued, the blood draw was taken.
Stulo's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, on Thursday said the case had been referred to the Kenosha District Attorney's Office.
Racine District Attorney Tricia Hanson on Friday confirmed that she had requested another that county handle Stulo's case. But Hanson said, "I can’t say who until someone agrees to take it." Due to the holidays, she will not know until next week.
According to online records, Stulo’s initial appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Crash details
The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the incident report. Racine police and firefighters were dispatched to the 1900 block of State Street for a crash with injuries after a truck reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle and the driver tried to flee.
The offending vehicle, reportedly driven by Stulo, took off north on State Street but pulled over approximately 600 feet from the scene.
At about 8:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the scene to assist Racine investigators. The deputy reported smelling the odor of intoxicants coming from Stulo’s breath.
According to the incident report, Stulo admitted to drinking “a few beers with waters in between beers,” and showed clues of impairment after being given field sobriety tests. Stulo told officers he was looking down at his phone when he hit the parked car.
Stulo allegedly said he had come from Maxine’s, a bar at 835 Washington Ave., after working out after work.
