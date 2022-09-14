Blood left on cash register led to the arrest of a Racine man suspected of robbing Park Inn restaurant

RACINE — Blood left on a cash register led to the arrest of a Racine man suspected of robbing the Park Inn diner.

John Richmond Jr., 53, of the 3700 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:14 a.m. on May 21, officers were sent to the Park Inn at 2312 Douglas Ave. for a burglary. Officers arrived and located a shattered window. Two cash registers were missing, and the value of the window was around $500.

The cash registers were found down the street and were damaged by the thief attempting to open them. One had fresh, wet blood which was swabbed and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis. A neighboring business had video of the suspect walking away from where the registers were and got into a vehicle.

An investigator was investigating Richmond for being involved in additional burglaries. It was learned that his girlfriend drove a vehicle that matched the one seen in the surveillance video. The investigator then learned the DNA from the blood matched Richmond's.

Richmond was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.