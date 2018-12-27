RACINE — A Racine man allegedly attempted to kill a man using multiple baseball bats and knives while burglarizing an apartment on Christmas Day.
Deandre Javon Charles, 26, of the 600 block of 17th Street, faces felony charges of first-degree attempted intentional homicide and burglary with a dangerous weapon. According to online records, his bail has been set at $250,000.
This is the first time Charles has ever been charged with a crime in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to an apartment on the 1700 block of Villa Street at 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.
In an upper apartment, they found a male tenant unconscious and bleeding on the kitchen floor. The tenant had suffered a massive skull fracture and was bleeding in his brain, but was in a stable condition as of Thursday afternoon, police said.
Charles was also found inside the apartment Tuesday, but was not speaking. He was covered in blood, but didn’t appear to be suffering from any serious injuries, police said.
“Blood was located in nearly every room of the apartment from the attack,” police wrote in the criminal complaint. “There was blood smeared on the walls, the living room furniture, and pull-down stairs, on the kitchen countertops, and pooling on the kitchen floor. There were bloody footprints on the countertop and stove that appeared to match the shoes worn by Charles.”
In the apartment, two bloody knives and at least seven blood-covered baseball bats were found, according to police.
The victim, who reportedly had multiple baseball bats in his office, told police on Wednesday that he remembers finding Charles snooping in his attic after waking up from a nap on Christmas Day. Charles reportedly used to live in the same building, but it is no longer his permanent residence.
When Charles came down from the attic, the victim said Charles started to beat him in the head with a baseball bat, knocking him unconscious.
Police said that it is “unknown … how (the victim) ended up in the kitchen.” The criminal complaint also did not say when the alleged attack began or how police were notified of the attack.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
